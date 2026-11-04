https://sputnikglobe.com/20261104/ukrainian-security-officers-prosecutors-office-linked-to-scam-call-centers--nabu-1125007682.html
Ukrainian Security Officers, Prosecutor's Office Linked to Scam Call Centers – NABU
Ukrainian Security Officers, Prosecutor's Office Linked to Scam Call Centers – NABU
Sputnik International
Employees of Ukraine's Security Service (SBU), police and the Prosecutor General's Office were involved in the scam call center cover-up, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) said on Wednesday.
2026-11-04T11:25+0000
2026-11-04T11:25+0000
2026-11-04T11:25+0000
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"NABU and SAPO exposed a criminal organization whose members organized the systematic provision of improper benefits to high-ranking law enforcement officers in exchange for ensuring the unhindered operation of fraudulent call centers and other illegal businesses... Current high-ranking officials of the SBU, the National Police, the Prosecutor General's Office and criminals were involved in the criminal activity," NABU said in a statement on Telegram. No names or positions were revealed. The agency said it would publish details of the investigation later. NABU and Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) said earlier they were conducting an operation to expose a criminal organization led by an official from the Prosecutor General's Office and linked to the operation of fraudulent call centers. Serhii Kropyva, deputy head of the office's department of international cooperation, was detained. The Ukrainian publication Mirror of the Week reported in September that about 2,000 fraudulent call centers may be operating in Ukraine.
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ukraine, prosecutor general's office, ukrainian security service (sbu), scam, call center
Ukrainian Security Officers, Prosecutor's Office Linked to Scam Call Centers – NABU
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Employees of Ukraine's Security Service (SBU), police and the Prosecutor General's Office were involved in the scam call center cover-up, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) said on Wednesday.
"NABU and SAPO exposed a criminal organization whose members organized the systematic provision of improper benefits to high-ranking law enforcement officers in exchange for ensuring the unhindered operation of fraudulent call centers and other illegal businesses... Current high-ranking officials of the SBU, the National Police, the Prosecutor General's Office and criminals were involved in the criminal activity," NABU said in a statement on Telegram.
No names or positions were revealed. The agency said it would publish details of the investigation later.
NABU
and Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) said earlier they were conducting an operation to expose a criminal organization led by an official from the Prosecutor General's Office and linked to the operation of fraudulent call centers. Serhii Kropyva, deputy head of the office's department of international cooperation, was detained.
The Ukrainian publication Mirror of the Week reported in September that about 2,000 fraudulent call centers may be operating in Ukraine.