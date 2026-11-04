https://sputnikglobe.com/20261104/russias-sovereignty-rests-on-unity-and-harmony-among-its-peoples---putin-1125011108.html

Russia's Sovereignty Rests on Unity and Harmony Among Its Peoples - Putin

Russia's Sovereignty Rests on Unity and Harmony Among Its Peoples - Putin

Sputnik International

Harmony, mutual respect and unity among Russia's peoples form the foundation of the country's sovereignty and independence, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

2026-11-04T14:31+0000

2026-11-04T14:31+0000

2026-11-04T14:31+0000

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"We must remember that harmony, mutual respect and unity among Russia's peoples are the foundation of our country's sovereignty and independence. Preserving the culture, traditions and languages of every people is the cornerstone of our national policy," Putin said at the plenary session of the "Peoples of Russia" International Week.Putin said on Wednesday that he is confident that Russia will achieve its goals.Putin said at the plenary session of the Peoples of Russia international week, that the powerful all-conquering spirit of unity of the country's peoples is passed down from generation to generation.Russia's diversity is a strength and a great competitive advantage, Putin said."We have a big country. I would like to repeat once again that our strength, great competitive advantage and potential lies in this diversity of cultures, traditions and customs. We must constantly strengthen it, protect multinational harmony, our common heritage," Putin said.Support for Russian culture and language is of strategic importance, Putin added.Russia's culture, traditions and values unite people all over the world, Vladimir Putin said."Russian culture, traditions, and values unite many people around the world. We highly appreciate the efforts of all those who seek to strengthen humanitarian, business, and human ties with our country," Putin said.Any attempts to incite ethnic hatred in Russia must be stopped, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.Special attention has always been paid to interethnic relations in Russia, and there is a fine line, Putin added.Russia's political opponents have attempted to reduce its strategic potential and dismember it, Vladimir Putin said."All our geopolitical adversaries, opponents, at different times in different ways, once enemies, but all of them have practically attempted to reduce, diminish Russia's strategic potential, and, best of all, dismember it itself," Putin said.The president noted that external forces have always tried to divide Russian society.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261103/putin-deserves-credit-for-preventing-attempts-to-divide-russian-society-lawmaker-1125001451.html

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