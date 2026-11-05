https://sputnikglobe.com/20261105/democrats-can-count-on-259-seats-in-us-house-of-representatives---forecast-1125015961.html
Democrats Can Count on 259 Seats in US House of Representatives - Forecast
Democrats Can Count on 259 Seats in US House of Representatives - Forecast
Sputnik International
The Democrats are projected to win 259 seats in the US House of Representatives, while the Republicans are expected to get 176 seats, according to an updated forecast by NBC News published on Thursday.
2026-11-05T09:10+0000
2026-11-05T09:10+0000
2026-11-05T09:10+0000
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Previous estimates projected one fewer seat for the Democrats, with ballot counting ongoing. According to confirmed results, the Democrats have secured 242 seats, while the Republicans have 151. This guarantees the Democrats a simple majority of 218 mandates needed to control the 435-seat House. The Democratic Party managed to take 35 seats from the Republicans in various states, including deep-red ones, whereas the Republicans won back only one seat. Democrat James Talarico won the race in the traditionally Republican Texas, while Democrat Adam Hamilton defeated incumbent Republican Senator Roger Marshall in Kansas. Democrat Sherrod Brown returned to the Senate to represent Ohio. The Democrats also won in North Carolina, Iowa and South Carolina. In the House race, the party achieved notable success in Iowa, winning three of the state's four seats that the Republicans had held before the elections. The balance in the Senate is also generally not in the Republicans' favor, since they retain 44 seats out of 100, while the Democrats have secured 54 seats. Mississippi and Alaska have not been yet called, with candidates from the two parties separated by a razor-thin margin. In Mississippi, Democrat Scott Colom is leading by 0.1%, while Democrat Mary Peltola leads by 0.3% in Alaska. The Republicans are on track to control of both chambers of Congress. President Donald Trump publicly congratulated the Democrats on their victory, saying that the Republicans could have done significantly better if he had been on the ballot.
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us midterms 2026, us, donald trump, democrats, republicans, alaska, mississippi, iowa
Democrats Can Count on 259 Seats in US House of Representatives - Forecast
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Democrats are projected to win 259 seats in the US House of Representatives, while the Republicans are expected to get 176 seats, according to an updated forecast by NBC News published on Thursday.
Previous estimates projected one fewer seat for the Democrats, with ballot counting ongoing.
According to confirmed results, the Democrats have secured 242 seats, while the Republicans have 151. This guarantees the Democrats a simple majority of 218 mandates needed to control
the 435-seat House.
The Democratic Party managed to take 35 seats from the Republicans in various states, including deep-red ones, whereas the Republicans won back only one seat.
Democrat James Talarico won the race in the traditionally Republican Texas, while Democrat Adam Hamilton defeated incumbent Republican Senator Roger Marshall in Kansas. Democrat Sherrod Brown returned to the Senate to represent Ohio.
The Democrats also won in North Carolina, Iowa and South Carolina. In the House race, the party achieved notable success in Iowa, winning three of the state's four seats that the Republicans had held before the elections.
The balance in the Senate is also generally not in the Republicans' favor, since they retain 44 seats out of 100, while the Democrats have secured 54 seats.
Mississippi and Alaska have not been yet called, with candidates from the two parties separated by a razor-thin margin. In Mississippi, Democrat Scott Colom is leading by 0.1%, while Democrat Mary Peltola leads by 0.3% in Alaska.
The Republicans are on track to control of both chambers of Congress. President Donald Trump publicly congratulated the Democrats on their victory, saying that the Republicans could have done significantly better if he had been on the ballot.