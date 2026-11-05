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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261105/dmitriev-welcomes-kushners-remarks-on-long-term-resolution-to-ukraine-conflict-1125015704.html
Dmitriev Welcomes Kushner’s Remarks on Long-Term Resolution to Ukraine Conflict
Dmitriev Welcomes Kushner’s Remarks on Long-Term Resolution to Ukraine Conflict
Sputnik International
Russian special presidential envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries Kirill Dmitriev welcomed remarks by US President Donald Trump's son-in-law and special envoy Jared Kushner on the search for a long-term solution to the Ukraine conflict.
2026-11-05T07:16+0000
2026-11-05T07:16+0000
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"Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff are Peacemakers," Dmitriev wrote on X in response to a post by Kushner.Kushner previously said the US in talks to resolve the Ukrainian crisis seeks to create a comprehensive security architecture that would permanently eliminate the risk of the conflict resumption. Trilateral talks involving Russia, the United States, and Ukraine are set to take place in Abu Dhabi on November 10–11. According to media reports, the US side will be represented by Jared Kushner and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.
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ukraine, russia, kirill dmitriev, jared kushner, steve witkoff, abu dhabi, peace negotiations, peace talks, peace process

Dmitriev Welcomes Kushner’s Remarks on Long-Term Resolution to Ukraine Conflict

07:16 GMT 05.11.2026
© Sputnik / Kristina Kormilitsyna / Go to the mediabankU.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO - Special Presidential Representative for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries Kirill Dmitriev and U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff wait before a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia.
U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO - Special Presidential Representative for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries Kirill Dmitriev and U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff wait before a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.11.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian special presidential envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries Kirill Dmitriev welcomed remarks by US President Donald Trump's son-in-law and special envoy Jared Kushner on the search for a long-term solution to the Ukraine conflict.
"Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff are Peacemakers," Dmitriev wrote on X in response to a post by Kushner.
Kushner previously said the US in talks to resolve the Ukrainian crisis seeks to create a comprehensive security architecture that would permanently eliminate the risk of the conflict resumption.
Trilateral talks involving Russia, the United States, and Ukraine are set to take place in Abu Dhabi on November 10–11. According to media reports, the US side will be represented by Jared Kushner and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.
President Donald Trump, right, shakes the hand of Russia's President Vladimir Putin, left, during a joint press conference at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.11.2026
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Russia Hopes That Trump Will Continue His Peacekeeping Efforts - Kremlin
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