https://sputnikglobe.com/20261105/dmitriev-welcomes-kushners-remarks-on-long-term-resolution-to-ukraine-conflict-1125015704.html
Dmitriev Welcomes Kushner’s Remarks on Long-Term Resolution to Ukraine Conflict
Dmitriev Welcomes Kushner’s Remarks on Long-Term Resolution to Ukraine Conflict
Sputnik International
Russian special presidential envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries Kirill Dmitriev welcomed remarks by US President Donald Trump's son-in-law and special envoy Jared Kushner on the search for a long-term solution to the Ukraine conflict.
2026-11-05T07:16+0000
2026-11-05T07:16+0000
2026-11-05T07:16+0000
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"Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff are Peacemakers," Dmitriev wrote on X in response to a post by Kushner.Kushner previously said the US in talks to resolve the Ukrainian crisis seeks to create a comprehensive security architecture that would permanently eliminate the risk of the conflict resumption. Trilateral talks involving Russia, the United States, and Ukraine are set to take place in Abu Dhabi on November 10–11. According to media reports, the US side will be represented by Jared Kushner and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261104/russia-hopes-that-trump-will-continue-his-peacekeeping-efforts---kremlin-1125011816.html
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ukraine, russia, kirill dmitriev, jared kushner, steve witkoff, abu dhabi, peace negotiations, peace talks, peace process
ukraine, russia, kirill dmitriev, jared kushner, steve witkoff, abu dhabi, peace negotiations, peace talks, peace process
Dmitriev Welcomes Kushner’s Remarks on Long-Term Resolution to Ukraine Conflict
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian special presidential envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries Kirill Dmitriev welcomed remarks by US President Donald Trump's son-in-law and special envoy Jared Kushner on the search for a long-term solution to the Ukraine conflict.
"Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff are Peacemakers," Dmitriev wrote on X in response to a post by Kushner.
Kushner previously said the US in talks to resolve the Ukrainian crisis
seeks to create a comprehensive security architecture that would permanently eliminate the risk of the conflict resumption.
Trilateral talks involving Russia, the United States, and Ukraine are set to take place in Abu Dhabi on November 10–11. According to media reports, the US side will be represented by Jared Kushner and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.