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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261104/russia-hopes-that-trump-will-continue-his-peacekeeping-efforts---kremlin-1125011816.html
Russia Hopes That Trump Will Continue His Peacekeeping Efforts - Kremlin
Russia Hopes That Trump Will Continue His Peacekeeping Efforts - Kremlin
Sputnik International
Moscow hopes that US President Donald Trump will continue his peacekeeping efforts, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Wednesday.
2026-11-04T15:03+0000
2026-11-04T15:03+0000
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"President Trump continues his term of office. We sincerely hope that he will continue his peacekeeping efforts. There are developments. There will be another round of trilateral negotiations very soon," Peskov said in a comment for Yunashev Live, answering the question whether the victory of the Democrats would complicate the dialogue between Moscow and Washington. Peskov also noted the successful peacekeeping and humanitarian efforts of First Lady of the United States Melania Trump.
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Russia Hopes That Trump Will Continue His Peacekeeping Efforts - Kremlin

15:03 GMT 04.11.2026
© AP Photo / Jae C. HongPresident Donald Trump, right, shakes the hand of Russia's President Vladimir Putin, left, during a joint press conference at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025.
President Donald Trump, right, shakes the hand of Russia's President Vladimir Putin, left, during a joint press conference at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.11.2026
© AP Photo / Jae C. Hong
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow hopes that US President Donald Trump will continue his peacekeeping efforts, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Wednesday.
"President Trump continues his term of office. We sincerely hope that he will continue his peacekeeping efforts. There are developments. There will be another round of trilateral negotiations very soon," Peskov said in a comment for Yunashev Live, answering the question whether the victory of the Democrats would complicate the dialogue between Moscow and Washington.
Peskov also noted the successful peacekeeping and humanitarian efforts of First Lady of the United States Melania Trump.
"We hope that everything will continue," Peskov said.
The national flags of Russia and the USA are seen on the building of the US Embassy in Novinsky Boulevard in central Moscow, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.11.2026
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