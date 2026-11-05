https://sputnikglobe.com/20261105/eiffel-tower-closed-to-visitors-amid-nationwide-protests-1125021190.html
Eiffel Tower Closed to Visitors Amid Nationwide Protests
Eiffel Tower Closed to Visitors Amid Nationwide Protests
Sputnik International
The Eiffel Tower, an iconic landmark of the French capital, is closed to visitors amid nationwide protests, according to a statement on its official website published on Thursday.
2026-11-05T14:23+0000
2026-11-05T14:23+0000
2026-11-05T14:23+0000
world
france
europe
french interior ministry
eiffel tower
protests
mass protests
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/104206/85/1042068587_0:282:5407:3323_1920x0_80_0_0_ef15521cef9a2a54550fe6a18574cd37.jpg
"Due to a nationwide demonstration, the Eiffel Tower is closed today," the statement read. Meanwhile, operations at around 33% of France's higher education institutions have been disrupted amid demonstrations across the country, French broadcaster BFMTV reported, citing data from the education ministry. A nationwide demonstration, organized by the country's major trade unions, is taking place in France on Thursday. Authorities expect up to 700,000 protesters across the regions, with another 80,000 anticipated in the capital. The French Interior Ministry said that approximately 70,000 law enforcement officers had been deployed to maintain public order. Protests began in France in mid-September, when high school students took to the streets in Paris suburbs demanding improvements to the condition of schools. Later, they were joined by those dissatisfied with rising prices in the country, and the actions spread to other regions.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261026/macron-admits-authorities-were-not-ready-for-protests-in-france-1124945138.html
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/104206/85/1042068587_301:0:5108:3605_1920x0_80_0_0_5bd7eddcb789e92880ffd98d7b175c3e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
france, europe, french interior ministry, eiffel tower, protests, mass protests
france, europe, french interior ministry, eiffel tower, protests, mass protests
Eiffel Tower Closed to Visitors Amid Nationwide Protests
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Eiffel Tower, an iconic landmark of the French capital, is closed to visitors amid nationwide protests, according to a statement on its official website published on Thursday.
"Due to a nationwide demonstration, the Eiffel Tower is closed today," the statement read.
Meanwhile, operations at around 33% of France's higher education institutions have been disrupted amid demonstrations across the country, French broadcaster BFMTV reported, citing data from the education ministry.
A nationwide demonstration, organized by the country's major trade unions, is taking place in France on Thursday. Authorities expect up to 700,000 protesters across the regions, with another 80,000 anticipated in the capital. The French Interior Ministry said that approximately 70,000 law enforcement officers had been deployed to maintain public order.
Protests began in France
in mid-September, when high school students took to the streets in Paris suburbs demanding improvements to the condition of schools. Later, they were joined by those dissatisfied with rising prices in the country, and the actions spread to other regions.