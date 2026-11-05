https://sputnikglobe.com/20261105/icrc-says-not-commenting-on-situation-regarding-detention-of-people-near-kiev-1125022634.html
ICRC Says Not Commenting on Situation Regarding Detention of People Near Kiev
ICRC Says Not Commenting on Situation Regarding Detention of People Near Kiev
Sputnik International
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is aware of the situation regarding people held captive near Kiev, but it is not commenting on it, the organization told Sputnik on Thursday.
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"We are aware of reports concerning recent events in Borshchagevka... We do not comment on specific incidents," the organization stated. If the ICRC has any concerns regarding the situation of people affected by armed conflict, then it discusses them directly with the relevant authorities, the organization added.On Wednesday, a court in Ukraine ordered the 60-day detention without bail of medical worker Valentina Molodaya, who was among the first to arrive at the torture chamber in Petropavlovskaya Borshchagevka and stated that the people in the basement needed medical assistance.
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kiev, ukraine, international committee of the red cross (icrc), prison, torture, torture sites
ICRC Says Not Commenting on Situation Regarding Detention of People Near Kiev
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is aware of the situation regarding people held captive near Kiev, but it is not commenting on it, the organization told Sputnik on Thursday.
"We are aware of reports concerning recent events in Borshchagevka... We do not comment on specific incidents," the organization stated.
If the ICRC has any concerns regarding the situation of people affected by armed conflict, then it discusses them directly with the relevant authorities, the organization added.
On Wednesday, a court in Ukraine ordered the 60-day detention without bail of medical worker Valentina Molodaya, who was among the first to arrive at the torture chamber in Petropavlovskaya Borshchagevka and stated that the people in the basement needed medical assistance.