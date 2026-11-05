https://sputnikglobe.com/20261105/torture-chamber-scandal-near-kiev-what-we-know-so-far-1125018026.html
Torture Chamber Scandal Near Kiev: What We Know So Far
Torture Chamber Scandal Near Kiev: What We Know So Far
Sputnik International
A torture and unlawful detention scandal erupted on November 2 in Ukraine, after reports that Ukrainian servicemen were being beaten and held against their will inside a private house in Petropavlovskaya Borshchagovka, near Kiev.
2026-11-05T11:37+0000
2026-11-05T11:37+0000
2026-11-05T11:37+0000
world
ukraine
azov
yury budanov
maria zakharova
volodymyr zelensky
kiev
national guard
russian foreign ministry
kremlin
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/0b/05/1125017866_0:257:2730:1793_1920x0_80_0_0_36b06fc6ff1a4acb377443b6a4c0194d.jpg
The story broke when a woman posing as a private ambulance operator arrived at the property, and a private ambulance crew reported being denied access to an injured man inside a house used by Ukraine's National Guard. Reports that dozens of people were being held and tortured in the basement quickly spread on social media, drawing around 100 protesters to the property.Here's what has emerged so far:Inside the property was a temporary military accommodation facility operated by a unit belonging to Ukraine's 1st Azov* Corps. Azov confirmed that newly mobilized troops and servicemen who had left their units without authorization were staying there. Four men required medical attention and were hospitalized.Relatives of captives accused military personnel of beatings, unlawful detention, and demanding money for access to soldiers. One woman claimed her husband had been held for 37 days and that she was asked to pay around $2,200 to visit him.Protesters arrived at the building, tried to force their way inside, clashes broke out with security forces, police vehicles were damaged, and gunfire was reported.The confrontation prompted Presidential Office chief Kyrylo Budanov* and National Guard commander Oleksandr Pivnenko to arrive personally. A 14-year-old boy who entered the property during the unrest was escorted out after speaking with Budanov. The teenager claimed masked men had beaten him.Ukrainian authorities have opened investigations into possible military misconduct and the violent protests. Azov denies operating a torture facility. Two women linked to the confrontation were reportedly detained.As of November 5, police have identified 130 people potentially involved in the unrest, while investigators continue examining the accusations against military personnel. The torture and extortion claims have not been established.Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Ukraine has many such torture facilities, declaring that Zelensky's government relies on them to maintain power. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov criticized the lack of Western condemnation, accusing European institutions of shielding Kiev from scandals involving its military.*listed extremists and terrorists in Russia
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261017/un-turns-blind-eye-to-ukraines-secret-prisons---russian-envoy-1124892722.html
ukraine
azov
kiev
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/0b/05/1125017866_0:0:2730:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_45832e0965dbb451271ec44bc1f01d9d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
ukraine, azov, yury budanov, maria zakharova, volodymyr zelensky, kiev, national guard, russian foreign ministry, kremlin, prison
ukraine, azov, yury budanov, maria zakharova, volodymyr zelensky, kiev, national guard, russian foreign ministry, kremlin, prison
Torture Chamber Scandal Near Kiev: What We Know So Far
A torture and unlawful detention scandal erupted on November 2 in Ukraine, after reports that Ukrainian servicemen were being beaten and held against their will inside a private house in Petropavlovskaya Borshchagovka, near Kiev.
The story broke when a woman posing as a private ambulance operator arrived at the property, and a private ambulance crew reported being denied access to an injured man inside a house used by Ukraine's National Guard. Reports that dozens of people were being held and tortured in the basement quickly spread on social media, drawing around 100 protesters to the property.
Here's what has emerged so far:
Inside the property was a temporary military accommodation facility operated by a unit belonging to Ukraine's 1st Azov* Corps. Azov confirmed that newly mobilized troops and servicemen who had left their units without authorization were staying there. Four men required medical attention and were hospitalized.
Relatives of captives accused military personnel of beatings, unlawful detention
, and demanding money for access to soldiers. One woman claimed her husband had been held for 37 days and that she was asked to pay around $2,200 to visit him.
Protesters arrived at the building, tried to force their way inside, clashes broke out with security forces, police vehicles were damaged, and gunfire was reported.
The confrontation prompted Presidential Office chief Kyrylo Budanov* and National Guard commander Oleksandr Pivnenko to arrive personally. A 14-year-old boy who entered the property during the unrest was escorted out after speaking with Budanov. The teenager claimed masked men had beaten him.
Ukrainian authorities have opened investigations into possible military misconduct and the violent protests. Azov denies operating a torture facility. Two women linked to the confrontation were reportedly detained.
As of November 5, police have identified 130 people potentially involved in the unrest, while investigators continue examining the accusations against military personnel. The torture and extortion claims have not been established.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Ukraine has many such torture facilities
, declaring that Zelensky's government relies on them to maintain power. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov criticized the lack of Western condemnation, accusing European institutions of shielding Kiev from scandals involving its military.
*listed extremists and terrorists in Russia