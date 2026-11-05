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Iran’s IRGC Reports Two Oil Tankers Ablaze in Strait of Hormuz
Iran’s IRGC Reports Two Oil Tankers Ablaze in Strait of Hormuz
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Two oil tankers and a tugboat caught fire while attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Thursday.
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One of the tankers struck a mine, while the cause of the fire on the second tanker was not specified. The tugboat ignited after approaching the second tanker to assist with extinguishing the fire, the IRGC said. The IRGC Navy seized control of two LUCAS-type drones, successfully landing and capturing them using electronic warfare assets. On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, prompting retaliation from Iran. Despite the lull in the conflict, it remains unresolved, and there are risks of a resumption of hostilities. Tehran said that it had proposed to the US a plan setting out seven conditions with options for reopening the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for lifting the naval blockade and restrictions on oil exports. US President Donald Trump rejected the plan. The Iranian Foreign Ministry said that it had conveyed its position to Washington through Qatar.
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Iran’s IRGC Reports Two Oil Tankers Ablaze in Strait of Hormuz

07:12 GMT 05.11.2026
© AP Photo / Altaf QadriОрмузский пролив
Ормузский пролив - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.11.2026
© AP Photo / Altaf Qadri
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two oil tankers and a tugboat caught fire while attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Thursday.
One of the tankers struck a mine, while the cause of the fire on the second tanker was not specified. The tugboat ignited after approaching the second tanker to assist with extinguishing the fire, the IRGC said.
The IRGC Navy seized control of two LUCAS-type drones, successfully landing and capturing them using electronic warfare assets.
On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, prompting retaliation from Iran. Despite the lull in the conflict, it remains unresolved, and there are risks of a resumption of hostilities.
Tehran said that it had proposed to the US a plan setting out seven conditions with options for reopening the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for lifting the naval blockade and restrictions on oil exports. US President Donald Trump rejected the plan. The Iranian Foreign Ministry said that it had conveyed its position to Washington through Qatar.
Ормузский пролив - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.10.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Oil Tanker Explodes in Strait of Hormuz After It Hit Naval Mine – Reports
17 October, 03:55 GMT
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