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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261105/kushner-joins-brussels-talks-on-ukraine-remotely---reports-1125016116.html
Kushner Joins Brussels Talks on Ukraine Remotely - Reports
Kushner Joins Brussels Talks on Ukraine Remotely - Reports
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump's special envoy and son-in-law Jared Kushner joined the European Commission's consultations on Ukraine remotely, media reported on Thursday.
2026-11-05T09:12+0000
2026-11-05T09:12+0000
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The Rapporteur online newspaper reported that US representatives did not travel to Brussels for the European Commission-hosted consultations on Ukraine, opting to join remotely. The talks on Wednesday consisted of separate consultations between the delegations. The discussion of security guarantees for Kiev was deferred to a separate meeting that NATO headquarters is scheduled to host on Thursday ahead of talks with Russia in Abu Dhabi. The US special envoy joins talks in Brussels remotely for the second time after he participated virtually in a session of Palestine Donor Group in July.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260907/kushner-calls-meeting-with-putin-good-dialogue-with-many-questions-1124692235.html
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Kushner Joins Brussels Talks on Ukraine Remotely - Reports

09:12 GMT 05.11.2026
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonFILE - Jared Kushner does a television interview at the White House on Oct. 26, 2020, in Washington. Kushner, the son-in-law of former President Donald Trump and one of his top advisers during his administration, has a book deal. Broadside Books, a conservative imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, announced Kushner’s book will come out in early 2022
FILE - Jared Kushner does a television interview at the White House on Oct. 26, 2020, in Washington. Kushner, the son-in-law of former President Donald Trump and one of his top advisers during his administration, has a book deal. Broadside Books, a conservative imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, announced Kushner’s book will come out in early 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.11.2026
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump's special envoy and son-in-law Jared Kushner joined the European Commission's consultations on Ukraine remotely, media reported on Thursday.
The Rapporteur online newspaper reported that US representatives did not travel to Brussels for the European Commission-hosted consultations on Ukraine, opting to join remotely.
The talks on Wednesday consisted of separate consultations between the delegations. The discussion of security guarantees for Kiev was deferred to a separate meeting that NATO headquarters is scheduled to host on Thursday ahead of talks with Russia in Abu Dhabi.
The US special envoy joins talks in Brussels remotely for the second time after he participated virtually in a session of Palestine Donor Group in July.
Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner prior to their meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. September 5, 2026 - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2026
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Kushner Calls Meeting With Putin Good Dialogue With Many Questions
7 September, 12:32 GMT
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