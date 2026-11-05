https://sputnikglobe.com/20261105/kushner-joins-brussels-talks-on-ukraine-remotely---reports-1125016116.html
Kushner Joins Brussels Talks on Ukraine Remotely - Reports
Kushner Joins Brussels Talks on Ukraine Remotely - Reports
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump's special envoy and son-in-law Jared Kushner joined the European Commission's consultations on Ukraine remotely, media reported on Thursday.
2026-11-05T09:12+0000
2026-11-05T09:12+0000
2026-11-05T09:12+0000
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The Rapporteur online newspaper reported that US representatives did not travel to Brussels for the European Commission-hosted consultations on Ukraine, opting to join remotely. The talks on Wednesday consisted of separate consultations between the delegations. The discussion of security guarantees for Kiev was deferred to a separate meeting that NATO headquarters is scheduled to host on Thursday ahead of talks with Russia in Abu Dhabi. The US special envoy joins talks in Brussels remotely for the second time after he participated virtually in a session of Palestine Donor Group in July.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260907/kushner-calls-meeting-with-putin-good-dialogue-with-many-questions-1124692235.html
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donald trump, jared kushner, brussels, ukraine, kiev, european commission, nato, peace negotiations, negotiating process
Kushner Joins Brussels Talks on Ukraine Remotely - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump's special envoy and son-in-law Jared Kushner joined the European Commission's consultations on Ukraine remotely, media reported on Thursday.
The Rapporteur online newspaper reported that US representatives did not travel to Brussels for the European Commission-hosted consultations on Ukraine, opting to join remotely.
The talks on Wednesday consisted of separate consultations between the delegations. The discussion of security guarantees for Kiev was deferred to a separate meeting that NATO headquarters is scheduled to host on Thursday ahead of talks with Russia in Abu Dhabi.
The US special envoy
joins talks in Brussels remotely for the second time after he participated virtually in a session of Palestine Donor Group in July.