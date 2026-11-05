https://sputnikglobe.com/20261105/media-silence-on-ukrainian-torture-chambers-tears-down-western-credibility-1125022904.html

Media Silence on Ukrainian Torture Chambers Tears Down Western Credibility

Media Silence on Ukrainian Torture Chambers Tears Down Western Credibility

Sputnik International

The Azov* torture chamber in the Kiev region is part of a country-wide network of some of the most horrific crimes in modern times, Janus Putkonen, a Finnish geopolitical analyst and investigative journalist with the Patriotic Network, tells Sputnik, reflecting on his visit to Donbass after the Minsk 2 Agreement was signed in 2015.

2026-11-05T16:38+0000

2026-11-05T16:38+0000

2026-11-05T16:38+0000

analysis

ukraine

donbass

ukrainian national guard

aidar battalion

ukrainian neo-nazis

nationalist

torture

opinion

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"We visited just liberated Uglegorsk city. And we went to the location, to the main hall of the community, where in the basement of this facility there was the Aidar Battalion* detention center, where the Nazi militants were brutally beating, torturing, killing, and raping the local population," he says.Putkonen notes that the November 2 scandal involving the Azov torture facilities came as no surprise to him, as such practices had already existed in Ukraine 12 years ago.Aidar prisons were liberated in 2022, confirming that these practices had been ongoing for years under the control of Ukrainian nationalists serving in the so-called Ukrainian National Guard troops. The full number of victims and secret detention sites is likely to be revealed in the future, he believes.Ukrainian nationalists used fear as their main tool of intimidation after the 2014 coup d'état in Kiev to maintain their power in the country, the pundit says.The Finnish and wider European media are not covering the scandals surrounding Ukrainian torture chambers, but their "propaganda of silence" will not work. The question of how a full-fledged Nazi regime with concentration camps where people are tortured could emerge in modern Europe will inevitably come to the fore, the journalist stresses."The critical mass of people already knows the truth," the pundit says. "And this will doom the Western power."*Banned as a terrorist organization in Russia

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261105/azov-torture-scandal-near-kiev-is-just-tip-of-iceberg--war-correspondent-1125020975.html

ukraine

donbass

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Ekaterina Blinova

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Ekaterina Blinova

ukraine, donbass, ukrainian national guard, aidar battalion, ukrainian neo-nazis, nationalist, torture, opinion