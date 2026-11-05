https://sputnikglobe.com/20261105/putin-receives-secretary-of-irans-supreme-national-security-council-in-moscow---kremlin-1125021958.html
Putin Receives Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council in Moscow - Kremlin
Putin Receives Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council in Moscow - Kremlin
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Iranian Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei in Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
2026-11-05T14:51+0000
2026-11-05T14:51+0000
2026-11-05T14:51+0000
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"President Vladimir Putin received Iranian Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei, who is currently in Moscow, in the Kremlin," Peskov said.On November 2, media reported that Putin and Rezaei had held a phone conversation, during which they discussed the situation in the Middle East, among other issues.
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vladimir putin, dmitry peskov, moscow, iran, supreme national security council, kremlin
Putin Receives Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council in Moscow - Kremlin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Iranian Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei in Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
"President Vladimir Putin received Iranian Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei, who is currently in Moscow, in the Kremlin," Peskov said.
On November 2, media reported that Putin and Rezaei had held a phone conversation, during which they discussed the situation in the Middle East
, among other issues.