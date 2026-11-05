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Putin Receives Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council in Moscow - Kremlin
Putin Receives Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council in Moscow - Kremlin
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Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Iranian Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei in Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
2026-11-05T14:51+0000
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"President Vladimir Putin received Iranian Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei, who is currently in Moscow, in the Kremlin," Peskov said.On November 2, media reported that Putin and Rezaei had held a phone conversation, during which they discussed the situation in the Middle East, among other issues.
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Putin Receives Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council in Moscow - Kremlin

14:51 GMT 05.11.2026
© Sputnik / POOL / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin in a video message to the participants of the Open Dialogue Forum
Russian President Vladimir Putin in a video message to the participants of the Open Dialogue Forum - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.11.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Iranian Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei in Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
"President Vladimir Putin received Iranian Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei, who is currently in Moscow, in the Kremlin," Peskov said.
On November 2, media reported that Putin and Rezaei had held a phone conversation, during which they discussed the situation in the Middle East, among other issues.
Reaktor irańskiej elektrowni atomowej Buszer w Iranie - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.10.2026
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Iran, Russia Preparing Document on Joint Construction of Small Nuclear Power Plants - AEOI
28 October, 12:43 GMT
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