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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261105/republican-defeat-in-us-elections-to-reshape-political-landscape---political-scientist-1125021676.html
Republican Defeat in US Elections to Reshape Political Landscape - Political Scientist
Republican Defeat in US Elections to Reshape Political Landscape - Political Scientist
Sputnik International
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The shift in control of the US Congress from Republicans to Democrats following the midterm elections will change the country's political landscape, Timothy Niland, a professor of history, political science, and law at Nazareth University in the state of New York, said.
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"It [the midterm elections] was a significant political shift as states that have faithfully voted for Republican candidates for nearly a century elected Democrats to the Governor's mansion, to the US senate, and to the House - their policies will reshape the political landscape," Niland said. In his view, US President Donald Trump will likely use his veto power to block Democratic initiatives or force compromises, while continuing to issue executive orders. The United States held midterm congressional elections on November 3, as a result of which the Democrats gained control of both chambers. Trump admitted on Wednesday that the conflict with Iran influenced election results for Republicans, an idea also voiced by Vice President JD Vance.
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donald trump, us midterms 2026, democrats, republicans, us, jd vance, elections

Republican Defeat in US Elections to Reshape Political Landscape - Political Scientist

14:30 GMT 05.11.2026
© AP Photo / Jacquelyn MartinA woman is seen through a "vote here" sign, as she enters a polling site to vote in the midterm elections, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Washington.
A woman is seen through a vote here sign, as she enters a polling site to vote in the midterm elections, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.11.2026
© AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The shift in control of the US Congress from Republicans to Democrats following the midterm elections will change the country's political landscape, Timothy Niland, a professor of history, political science, and law at Nazareth University in the state of New York, said.
"It [the midterm elections] was a significant political shift as states that have faithfully voted for Republican candidates for nearly a century elected Democrats to the Governor's mansion, to the US senate, and to the House - their policies will reshape the political landscape," Niland said.
In his view, US President Donald Trump will likely use his veto power to block Democratic initiatives or force compromises, while continuing to issue executive orders.
"I suspect Gridlock but I would be happy to be proven wrong! There is a possibility that Republicans will work with Democrats now that they realize their entire political party is in an existential crisis," Niland added.
The United States held midterm congressional elections on November 3, as a result of which the Democrats gained control of both chambers. Trump admitted on Wednesday that the conflict with Iran influenced election results for Republicans, an idea also voiced by Vice President JD Vance.
US President Donald Trump leaves after a signing ceremony of his Board of Peace initiative at the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.11.2026
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