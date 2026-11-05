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Trump Expected to Focus on Foreign Policy Agenda After Midterms - Reports
Trump Expected to Focus on Foreign Policy Agenda After Midterms - Reports
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump is expected to engage more actively in foreign policy issues following the Republican loss of Congress in the midterm elections, Bloomberg reported.
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Trump is expected to leverage his broad executive authority on national security matters in the second half of his term, the news agency reported, citing historical precedents, former US officials and experts. Trump's next steps may include new strikes on Iran, a deeper split with Europe over Ukraine and a potential military intervention in Cuba. Trump may also increase tariffs, the news agency predicted. The United States held midterm elections on November 3, with the Democrats winning control of both chambers of Congress. Leading US news outlets attribute the outcome of the vote to declining approval ratings for the Trump administration amid the military campaign against Iran and rising fuel and consumer prices.
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ukraine, donald trump, us, cuba, republican, congress, us midterms 2026
ukraine, donald trump, us, cuba, republican, congress, us midterms 2026
Trump Expected to Focus on Foreign Policy Agenda After Midterms - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump is expected to engage more actively in foreign policy issues following the Republican loss of Congress in the midterm elections, Bloomberg reported.
Trump is expected to leverage his broad executive authority on national security matters in the second half of his term, the news agency reported, citing historical precedents, former US officials and experts.
"It tends to encourage presidents to spend more time on the road internationally — to go for bigger swings in foreign policy, try big, bolder initiatives," Richard Fontaine, a former US official who advised John McCain’s 2008 presidential campaign, said.
Trump's next steps may include new strikes on Iran, a deeper split with Europe over Ukraine and a potential military intervention in Cuba. Trump may also increase tariffs, the news agency predicted.
The United States held midterm elections
on November 3, with the Democrats winning control of both chambers of Congress. Leading US news outlets attribute the outcome of the vote to declining approval ratings for the Trump administration amid the military campaign against Iran and rising fuel and consumer prices.