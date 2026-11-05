https://sputnikglobe.com/20261105/russia-open-to-cooperation-with-vatican-on-humanitarian-track---foreign-ministry-1125023224.html
Russia Open to Cooperation With Vatican on Humanitarian Track - Foreign Ministry
Russia Open to Cooperation With Vatican on Humanitarian Track - Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
Russia is ready for further cooperation with the Vatican on humanitarian issues, including family reunification, search of missing people and exchange of prisoners of war, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.
2026-11-05T16:42+0000
2026-11-05T16:42+0000
2026-11-05T16:42+0000
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"We are open to further cooperation with the Vatican on humanitarian issues, in particular, family reunification, the search for missing persons during the conflict, the exchange of prisoners of war, and, of course, the resolution of other situations that arise in the conflict zone," Zakharova told a briefing. The diplomat also noted that Russia is grateful to the Vatican for its consistent peacemaking efforts in the Ukrainian conflict and its involvement in resolving humanitarian issues. She added that Russian President Vladimir Putin gave a positive assessment of bilateral dialogue during a telephone conversation with Pope Leo XIV on October 16.
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Russia Open to Cooperation With Vatican on Humanitarian Track - Foreign Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is ready for further cooperation with the Vatican on humanitarian issues, including family reunification, search of missing people and exchange of prisoners of war, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.
"We are open to further cooperation with the Vatican on humanitarian issues, in particular, family reunification, the search for missing persons during the conflict, the exchange of prisoners of war, and, of course, the resolution of other situations that arise in the conflict zone," Zakharova told a briefing.
The diplomat also noted that Russia is grateful to the Vatican for its consistent peacemaking efforts in the Ukrainian conflict and its involvement in resolving humanitarian issues.
She added that Russian President Vladimir Putin gave a positive assessment of bilateral dialogue during a telephone conversation with Pope Leo XIV on October 16.