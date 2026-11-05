https://sputnikglobe.com/20261105/ukrainian-troops-redeployed-to-kharkov-to-guard-secret-prisons---source-1125016238.html
Ukrainian Troops Redeployed to Kharkov to Guard Secret Prisons - Source
Ukrainian Troops Redeployed to Kharkov to Guard Secret Prisons - Source
Sputnik International
The majority of troops of the 23rd separate assault regiment of Ukraine's National Guard have been redeployed to Kharkov to enhance protection of secret prisons where they keep Ukrainian soldiers who went absent without leave, a Russian security source told Sputnik.
2026-11-05T09:17+0000
2026-11-05T09:17+0000
2026-11-05T09:17+0000
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"The majority of fighters of the 23rd separate assault regiment of Ukraine's National Guard were sent to Kharkov to enhance protection of secret prisons for soldiers in the city who went AWOL due to concerns about repetition of events in Kiev in the area of Petropavlivska Borshchahivka," the source said. Torture chambers have existed in Ukraine since 2014, a fact the Russian authorities have noted many times. The issue caused a stir among the Ukrainian public on November 2, when a crowd gathered in Petropavlovskya Borshchagovka, near Kiev, outside a house where, according to media reports, people were being held and beaten in the basement. On November 3, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that there are many such prisons throughout Ukraine.
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Ukrainian Troops Redeployed to Kharkov to Guard Secret Prisons - Source
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The majority of troops of the 23rd separate assault regiment of Ukraine's National Guard have been redeployed to Kharkov to enhance protection of secret prisons where they keep Ukrainian soldiers who went absent without leave, a Russian security source told Sputnik.
"The majority of fighters of the 23rd separate assault regiment of Ukraine's National Guard were sent to Kharkov to enhance protection of secret prisons for soldiers in the city who went AWOL due to concerns about repetition of events in Kiev in the area of Petropavlivska Borshchahivka," the source said.
Torture chambers have existed in Ukraine since 2014, a fact the Russian authorities have noted many times. The issue caused a stir among the Ukrainian public on November 2, when a crowd gathered in Petropavlovskya Borshchagovka, near Kiev, outside a house where, according to media reports, people were being held and beaten in the basement. On November 3, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that there are many such prisons throughout Ukraine.