https://sputnikglobe.com/20261105/trump-to-engage-more-actively-in-ukraine-issue-after-defeat-of-republicans---ex-diplomat-1125022749.html
Trump to Engage More Actively in Ukraine Issue After Defeat of Republicans - Ex-Diplomat
Trump to Engage More Actively in Ukraine Issue After Defeat of Republicans - Ex-Diplomat
Sputnik International
The defeat of the Republican Party in the US congressional elections may allow President Donald Trump to take a more active approach to the issue of settlement in Ukraine, retired US diplomat and former Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Chas Freeman said.
2026-11-05T15:32+0000
2026-11-05T15:32+0000
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The United States held midterm congressional elections on November 3, as a result of which the Democrats gained control of both chambers. The new Congress will start its work in January 2027. He also noted that the Democratic victory will allow the president to carry out foreign policy without regard to how it will affect the popularity of his party. At the same time, there is a risk that the United States may now allow a new escalation in the conflict with Iran or commit aggression against Cuba, Freeman added. The next round of trilateral talks between Russia, the United States and Ukraine is scheduled for November 10-11 in Abu Dhabi. US special envoy Steve Witkoff said that the parties intend to discuss security guarantees, de-escalation, humanitarian issues and further steps towards a peaceful settlement. The Kremlin confirmed the participation of the Russian delegation in the negotiations. It will be headed by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky.
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donald trump, us, steve witkoff, ukraine, russia, republicans, republican party, settlement, peace negotiations, negotiating process
Trump to Engage More Actively in Ukraine Issue After Defeat of Republicans - Ex-Diplomat
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The defeat of the Republican Party in the US congressional elections may allow President Donald Trump to take a more active approach to the issue of settlement in Ukraine, retired US diplomat and former Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Chas Freeman said.
The United States held midterm congressional elections on November 3, as a result of which the Democrats gained control of both chambers. The new Congress will start its work in January 2027.
"There is also a possibility that he [Trump] will be less constrained by the fierce domestic opposition to his pursuit of rapprochement with Russia in the context of pressure on Ukraine to accommodate Russian demands on it," Freeman said.
He also noted that the Democratic victory will allow the president to carry out foreign policy without regard to how it will affect the popularity of his party.
At the same time, there is a risk that the United States may now allow a new escalation in the conflict with Iran or commit aggression against Cuba, Freeman added.
The next round of trilateral talks between Russia, the United States and Ukraine is scheduled for November 10-11 in Abu Dhabi. US special envoy Steve Witkoff said that the parties intend to discuss security guarantees, de-escalation, humanitarian issues and further steps towards a peaceful settlement
. The Kremlin confirmed the participation of the Russian delegation in the negotiations. It will be headed by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky.