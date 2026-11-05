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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261105/ukraine-conflict-starting-to-exhaust-europe-economically-morally---slovak-president-1125023099.html
Ukraine Conflict Starting to Exhaust Europe Economically, Morally - Slovak President
Ukraine Conflict Starting to Exhaust Europe Economically, Morally - Slovak President
Sputnik International
The conflict in Ukraine is beginning to exhaust Europe both economically and morally, Slovak President Peter Pellegrini said on Thursday.
2026-11-05T16:40+0000
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"I will be frank and say that this war is starting to exhaust Europe morally and economically. The billions that are needed to help Ukraine ... in the end are not enough for hospitals, schools and infrastructure of individual [European Union] member states. The result is protests over the rising cost of living in European countries," Pellegrini told a press conference. He also noted that the European Union would not be able to endlessly give Ukraine 90 billion euros (around $100 billion) every year to maintain the conflict, during which there are no significant changes, and at the same time, do nothing to put an end to it. The next round of trilateral talks between Russia, the United States and Ukraine is scheduled for November 10-11 in Abu Dhabi. US special envoy Steve Witkoff said that the parties intend to discuss security guarantees, de-escalation, humanitarian issues and further steps towards a peaceful settlement. The Kremlin confirmed the participation of the Russian delegation in the negotiations. It will be headed by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky.
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Ukraine Conflict Starting to Exhaust Europe Economically, Morally - Slovak President

16:40 GMT 05.11.2026
© AP Photo / Geert Vanden WijngaertA member of protocol adjusts the EU and Ukrainian flags prior to arrivals for an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Dec. 19, 2024.
A member of protocol adjusts the EU and Ukrainian flags prior to arrivals for an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Dec. 19, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.11.2026
© AP Photo / Geert Vanden Wijngaert
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The conflict in Ukraine is beginning to exhaust Europe both economically and morally, Slovak President Peter Pellegrini said on Thursday.
"I will be frank and say that this war is starting to exhaust Europe morally and economically. The billions that are needed to help Ukraine ... in the end are not enough for hospitals, schools and infrastructure of individual [European Union] member states. The result is protests over the rising cost of living in European countries," Pellegrini told a press conference.
He also noted that the European Union would not be able to endlessly give Ukraine 90 billion euros (around $100 billion) every year to maintain the conflict, during which there are no significant changes, and at the same time, do nothing to put an end to it.
"Diplomacy and negotiations must be given a chance, because peace cannot come without dialogue between all parties involved," Pellegrini added.
The next round of trilateral talks between Russia, the United States and Ukraine is scheduled for November 10-11 in Abu Dhabi. US special envoy Steve Witkoff said that the parties intend to discuss security guarantees, de-escalation, humanitarian issues and further steps towards a peaceful settlement. The Kremlin confirmed the participation of the Russian delegation in the negotiations. It will be headed by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky.
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