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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261106/iranian-lawmaker-warns-oil-could-hit-150-if-us-resumes-attacks-1125026774.html
Iranian Lawmaker Warns Oil Could Hit $150 If US Resumes Attacks
Iranian Lawmaker Warns Oil Could Hit $150 If US Resumes Attacks
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The price of oil will reach $150 if the United States and Israel resume hostilities against Iran, Iranian lawmaker Hossein-Ali Haji-Deligani warned on Friday.
2026-11-06T17:15+0000
2026-11-06T17:15+0000
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"In the event of any kind of destructive actions or attacks by the United States and the Zionist regime, the response of the Islamic Republic of Iran will be that the missiles will reach Europe, and this will lead to the price of oil exceeding $150," Haji-Deligani was quoted as saying by the Tasnim news agency. On February 28, the US and Israel began striking targets in Iran, prompting retaliation from Iran. Despite a lull in the conflict, it remains unresolved, and there is a risk of a resumption of hostilities. The escalation of the conflict has virtually halted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a key supply route for global oil, petroleum products and liquefied natural gas. As a result, fuel prices have risen in most countries.
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Iranian Lawmaker Warns Oil Could Hit $150 If US Resumes Attacks

17:15 GMT 06.11.2026
© AP Photo / Sue OgrockiA pump jack is silhouetted against the setting sun in Oklahoma City on March 22, 2012.
A pump jack is silhouetted against the setting sun in Oklahoma City on March 22, 2012. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.11.2026
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TEHRAN (Sputnik) - The price of oil will reach $150 if the United States and Israel resume hostilities against Iran, Iranian lawmaker Hossein-Ali Haji-Deligani warned on Friday.
"In the event of any kind of destructive actions or attacks by the United States and the Zionist regime, the response of the Islamic Republic of Iran will be that the missiles will reach Europe, and this will lead to the price of oil exceeding $150," Haji-Deligani was quoted as saying by the Tasnim news agency.
On February 28, the US and Israel began striking targets in Iran, prompting retaliation from Iran. Despite a lull in the conflict, it remains unresolved, and there is a risk of a resumption of hostilities.
The escalation of the conflict has virtually halted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a key supply route for global oil, petroleum products and liquefied natural gas. As a result, fuel prices have risen in most countries.
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