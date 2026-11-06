https://sputnikglobe.com/20261106/putin-iranian-security-chief-discuss-strategic-partnership-and-cooperation--kremlin-1125025784.html
Putin, Iranian Security Chief Discuss Strategic Partnership and Cooperation – Kremlin
Putin, Iranian Security Chief Discuss Strategic Partnership and Cooperation – Kremlin
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei discussed the international and regional agenda with a focus on the situation in the Persian Gulf and the Middle East, the Kremlin said on Friday.
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"They discussed the state and prospects for further development of bilateral cooperation in accordance with the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement between Russia and Iran, as well as issues on the international and regional agenda, with a focus on the situation in the Persian Gulf and the Middle East as a whole," the Kremlin said in a statement on its website.The meeting took place on Thursday.
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Putin, Iranian Security Chief Discuss Strategic Partnership and Cooperation – Kremlin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei discussed the international and regional agenda with a focus on the situation in the Persian Gulf and the Middle East, the Kremlin said on Friday.
"They discussed the state and prospects for further development of bilateral cooperation in accordance with the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement between Russia and Iran, as well as issues on the international and regional agenda, with a focus on the situation in the Persian Gulf and the Middle East as a whole," the Kremlin said in a statement on its website.
The meeting took place on Thursday.