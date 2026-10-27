https://sputnikglobe.com/20261027/russia-fulfilling-all-its-obligations-under-all-joint-projects-with-iran--putin-1124956642.html
Russia Fulfilling All Its Obligations Under All Joint Projects With Iran – Putin
Russia Fulfilling All Its Obligations Under All Joint Projects With Iran – Putin
Sputnik International
Russia is fulfilling all its obligations under all joint projects with Iran, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.
2026-10-27T16:45+0000
2026-10-27T16:45+0000
2026-10-27T16:45+0000
world
russia
vladimir putin
masoud pezeshkian
iran
gas exporting countries forum (gecf)
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/0a/1b/1124956483_0:188:2974:1861_1920x0_80_0_0_47c9582ff25ab4344ef1807d756edc41.jpg
"For our part, we are fulfilling all our commitments on all our projects," Putin said at a meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in Moscow. Russia and Iran are increasing mutual trade and cooperation in the energy and humanitarian fields, the president added. Russia expects the situation in the Middle East to develop positively, Vladimir Putin said.Putin said that he had discussed the situation in the Middle East with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian face to face."We are neighbors, we have many common interests, and we are trying to realize them all. We hope the situation will develop positively," Putin said during the talks with Pezeshkian.Putin said at a meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian that the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) summit was productive.Vladimir Putin said that Russian-Iranian trade increased by 10.4% in the first eight months of this year."I would like to note that Russian-Iranian trade turnover increased by 10.4% in the first eight months of this year," Putin said.Russia is always glad to see the president of Iran, Putin added.There is no point in relying on the United States to resolve problems in the Middle East, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261019/iran-grateful-to-russia-for-principled-position-on-recent-events-in-country---pezeshkian-1124904054.html
russia
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/0a/1b/1124956483_122:0:2853:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8e46398fa18871c48e00578da852080b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, vladimir putin, masoud pezeshkian, iran, gas exporting countries forum (gecf)
russia, vladimir putin, masoud pezeshkian, iran, gas exporting countries forum (gecf)
Russia Fulfilling All Its Obligations Under All Joint Projects With Iran – Putin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is fulfilling all its obligations under all joint projects with Iran, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.
"For our part, we are fulfilling all our commitments on all our projects," Putin said at a meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in Moscow.
Russia and Iran are increasing mutual trade and cooperation in the energy and humanitarian fields, the president added.
"The construction of the Bushehr nuclear power plant continues," Putin added.
Russia expects the situation in the Middle East to develop positively, Vladimir Putin said.
Putin said that he had discussed the situation in the Middle East
with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian face to face.
"We are neighbors, we have many common interests, and we are trying to realize them all. We hope the situation will develop positively," Putin said during the talks with Pezeshkian.
Putin said at a meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian that the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) summit was productive.
"I think that today's event [the GECF summit] was quite effective. There are many bilateral meetings between colleagues, which is also very useful," Putin said.
Vladimir Putin said that Russian-Iranian trade increased by 10.4% in the first eight months of this year.
"I would like to note that Russian-Iranian trade turnover increased by 10.4% in the first eight months of this year," Putin said.
Russia is always glad to see the president of Iran, Putin added.
There is no point in relying on the United States
to resolve problems in the Middle East, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said.
"We are able to solve all the problems that we have in the region without the United States. We should not rely on American assistance in the region, especially to regional countries," Pezeshkian said.