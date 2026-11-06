https://sputnikglobe.com/20261106/russian-forces-devastate-ukrainian-logistics-and-frontline-troops-in-week-long-blitz-1125025222.html
Russian Forces Devastate Ukrainian Logistics and Frontline Troops in Week-Long Blitz
Russian Forces Devastate Ukrainian Logistics and Frontline Troops in Week-Long Blitz
Sputnik International
Ukraine lost over 2,380 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past week, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
2026-11-06T09:21+0000
2026-11-06T09:21+0000
2026-11-06T09:21+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian defense ministry
ukraine
russia
high mobility artillery rocket system (himars)
cargo ship
russian armed forces
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/04/1120768953_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a94f292fc7bfc91d19fb33d9061f534c.jpg
This is in addition to:In the past week, the Russian armed forces struck 14 dry cargo ships delivering weapons, military equipment and dual-use products to Ukraine, as well as carried out 11 group strikes against targets associated with the armed forces of Ukraine, including energy and transport infrastructure facilities, the ministry added.Russian air defense forces also took down four Flamingo missiles, six Neptun missiles, two HIMARS rockets, and 5,315 Ukrainian UAVs in the past week, the ministry said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261101/russian-army-liberated-39-settlements-in-special-military-operation-zone-in-october-1124983612.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/04/1120768953_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fca2b58ea2b30689acbb59e3dfa8f0d1.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russian defense ministry, ukraine, russia, high mobility artillery rocket system (himars), cargo ship, russian armed forces
russian defense ministry, ukraine, russia, high mobility artillery rocket system (himars), cargo ship, russian armed forces
Russian Forces Devastate Ukrainian Logistics and Frontline Troops in Week-Long Blitz
Ukraine lost over 2,380 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past week, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
Over 1,310 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past week by Russia's Sever battlegroup
Over 1,410 by the Vostok battlegroup
Over 1,380 by the Zapad battlegroup
Over 1,270 by the Yug battlegroup
Up to 170 by the Dnepr battlegroup
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to 45 armored combat vehicles, 53 vehicles, six field artillery pieces, and 12 electronic warfare stations," the ministry said in a statement.
In the past week, the Russian armed forces struck 14 dry cargo ships delivering weapons, military equipment and dual-use products to Ukraine, as well as carried out 11 group strikes against targets associated with the armed forces of Ukraine, including energy and transport infrastructure facilities, the ministry added.
Russian air defense forces also took down four Flamingo missiles, six Neptun missiles, two HIMARS rockets
, and 5,315 Ukrainian UAVs in the past week, the ministry said.