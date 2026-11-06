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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
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Russian Forces Devastate Ukrainian Logistics and Frontline Troops in Week-Long Blitz
Russian Forces Devastate Ukrainian Logistics and Frontline Troops in Week-Long Blitz
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Ukraine lost over 2,380 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past week, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
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This is in addition to:In the past week, the Russian armed forces struck 14 dry cargo ships delivering weapons, military equipment and dual-use products to Ukraine, as well as carried out 11 group strikes against targets associated with the armed forces of Ukraine, including energy and transport infrastructure facilities, the ministry added.Russian air defense forces also took down four Flamingo missiles, six Neptun missiles, two HIMARS rockets, and 5,315 Ukrainian UAVs in the past week, the ministry said.
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Russian Forces Devastate Ukrainian Logistics and Frontline Troops in Week-Long Blitz

09:21 GMT 06.11.2026
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen fire a BM-27 9K57 Uragan (Hurricane) multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions
Russian servicemen fire a BM-27 9K57 Uragan (Hurricane) multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.11.2026
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Ukraine lost over 2,380 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past week, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

This is in addition to:

Over 1,310 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past week by Russia's Sever battlegroup
Over 1,410 by the Vostok battlegroup
Over 1,380 by the Zapad battlegroup
Over 1,270 by the Yug battlegroup
Up to 170 by the Dnepr battlegroup
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to 45 armored combat vehicles, 53 vehicles, six field artillery pieces, and 12 electronic warfare stations," the ministry said in a statement.
In the past week, the Russian armed forces struck 14 dry cargo ships delivering weapons, military equipment and dual-use products to Ukraine, as well as carried out 11 group strikes against targets associated with the armed forces of Ukraine, including energy and transport infrastructure facilities, the ministry added.
Russian air defense forces also took down four Flamingo missiles, six Neptun missiles, two HIMARS rockets, and 5,315 Ukrainian UAVs in the past week, the ministry said.
Combat duty of a mobile fire group (MFG) from the Center Group of Forces on the Dobropillia axis of Russia's special military operation. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.11.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Army Liberated 39 Settlements in Special Military Operation Zone in October
1 November, 03:39 GMT
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