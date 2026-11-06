https://sputnikglobe.com/20261106/starlink-connection-cost-white-house-12mln--reports-1125026540.html
Starlink Connection Cost White House $1.2Mln – Reports
Starlink Connection Cost White House $1.2Mln – Reports
Sputnik International
Connecting the White House to SpaceX's Starlink satellite communications service cost more than $1 million, despite previous statements by the US administration that the company was providing the government with free access, The Washington Post reported on Friday, citing government documents.
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2026-11-06T16:45+0000
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According to the report, the government agreed to pay SpaceX nearly $1.2 million. A year ago, when the White House's cooperation with SpaceX was first announced, administration officials told The New York Times that Starlink had agreed to provide the technology to the government free of charge. The technology was subsequently reviewed by relevant agencies. The report added that it remains unclear whether the contracts cover the same Starlink services that the company had promised to provide at no cost, or what exactly was included in the "donation."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261028/russia-us-cooperation-needed-to-address-rassvet-and-musks-starlink-programs--experts-1124970725.html
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Starlink Connection Cost White House $1.2Mln – Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Connecting the White House to SpaceX's Starlink satellite communications service cost more than $1 million, despite previous statements by the US administration that the company was providing the government with free access, The Washington Post reported on Friday, citing government documents.
According to the report, the government agreed to pay SpaceX nearly $1.2 million.
A year ago, when the White House's cooperation with SpaceX
was first announced, administration officials told The New York Times that Starlink had agreed to provide the technology to the government free of charge. The technology was subsequently reviewed by relevant agencies.
The report added that it remains unclear whether the contracts cover the same Starlink services that the company had promised to provide at no cost, or what exactly was included in the "donation."