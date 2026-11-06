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Two Tankers in Strait of Hormuz on Fire, US MQ-1 Drone Destroyed - IRGC
Two Tankers in Strait of Hormuz on Fire, US MQ-1 Drone Destroyed - IRGC
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Two tankers caught fire while trying to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Friday.
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"Two tankers, having turned off navigation and identification systems, with the support of the American aggressor army, attempted to leave the region along an unauthorized route in the Strait of Hormuz and collided with mines, as a result of which they caught fire and stopped moving," the statement read. The IRGC also announced the interception of the 16 US MQ-1 drone. The Iranian military noted that it had disrupted US intelligence activities in the area of Qeshm Island in the southern part of Iran. On February 28, the US and Israel began striking targets in Iran, prompting retaliation from Iran. Despite a lull in the conflict, it remains unresolved, and there is a risk of a resumption of hostilities. The escalation of the conflict has virtually halted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a key supply route for global oil, petroleum products and liquefied natural gas. As a result, fuel prices have risen in most countries.
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Two Tankers in Strait of Hormuz on Fire, US MQ-1 Drone Destroyed - IRGC

17:00 GMT 06.11.2026
© AP Photo / Altaf QadriОрмузский пролив
Ормузский пролив - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.11.2026
© AP Photo / Altaf Qadri
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TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Two tankers caught fire while trying to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Friday.
"Two tankers, having turned off navigation and identification systems, with the support of the American aggressor army, attempted to leave the region along an unauthorized route in the Strait of Hormuz and collided with mines, as a result of which they caught fire and stopped moving," the statement read.
The IRGC also announced the interception of the 16 US MQ-1 drone. The Iranian military noted that it had disrupted US intelligence activities in the area of Qeshm Island in the southern part of Iran.
On February 28, the US and Israel began striking targets in Iran, prompting retaliation from Iran. Despite a lull in the conflict, it remains unresolved, and there is a risk of a resumption of hostilities.
The escalation of the conflict has virtually halted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a key supply route for global oil, petroleum products and liquefied natural gas. As a result, fuel prices have risen in most countries.
Tankers anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Qeshm Island, Iran - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.11.2026
World
Global Oil Reserves Reduce by 1Bln Barrels Due to Strait of Hormuz Blockade - ADNOC CEO
2 November, 11:03 GMT
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