https://sputnikglobe.com/20261106/ukrainian-agents-training-drone-operators-in-africa---russian-intel-1125024980.html
Ukrainian Agents Training Drone Operators in Africa - Russian Intel
Ukrainian Agents Training Drone Operators in Africa - Russian Intel
Sputnik International
Representatives of Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate are organizing training courses for drone operators, including kamikaze drone operators, in Africa, particularly in Mali, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Deputy Director Mikhail Maksimovich said on Friday.
2026-11-06T08:48+0000
2026-11-06T08:48+0000
2026-11-06T08:48+0000
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International terrorist organizations are intensifying efforts to cooperate with Kiev in order to obtain drone technology, according to the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service.He stressed that the situation now requires widening preventive counterterrorism measures using every available tool, including legislative, economic and intelligence measures.Foreign intelligence services are ramping up recruitment and subversive operations in cyberspace, the deputy director pointed out.Terrorist groups worldwide are extermely eager to work with Kiev to get their hands on UAV technology, the official noted."According to information received by the SVR, international terrorist organizations are showing increased interest in cooperating with the Kiev regime to obtain technologies for using UAVs," Maksimovich said.Ukrainian military intelligence envoys are putting drone operators — including kamikaze pilots — through training courses in Africa, notably in Mali, the deputy director added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260817/lavrov-calls-alarming-fact-that-ukrainian-military-involved-in-terrorist-attacks-in-africa-1124592887.html
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Ukrainian Agents Training Drone Operators in Africa - Russian Intel
Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate is running drone-operator training programs in Africa — including Mali — covering both standard and kamikaze drones, according to Mikhail Maksimovich, deputy director of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), speaking on Friday.
International terrorist organizations are intensifying efforts to cooperate with Kiev in order to obtain drone technology, according to the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service.
"According to the SVR, representatives of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Defense Ministry are organizing training courses for drone operators, including kamikaze drone operators, in Africa, particularly in Mali," Maksimovich said.
He stressed that the situation now requires widening preventive counterterrorism measures using every available tool, including legislative, economic and intelligence measures.
Foreign intelligence services are ramping up recruitment and subversive operations in cyberspace, the deputy director pointed out.
"According to the data received by the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, the recruitment and subversive activity of foreign intelligence services is shifting in cyberspace," Maksimovich said.
Terrorist groups worldwide are extermely eager to work with Kiev to get their hands on UAV technology, the official noted.
"According to information received by the SVR, international terrorist organizations are showing increased interest in cooperating with the Kiev regime to obtain technologies for using UAVs," Maksimovich said.
Ukrainian military intelligence envoys are putting drone operators — including kamikaze pilots — through training courses in Africa, notably in Mali, the deputy director added.