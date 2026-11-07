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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261107/germany-draws-the-line-on-further-patriot-deliveries-to-ukraine-1125029017.html
Germany Draws The Line on Further Patriot Deliveries to Ukraine
Germany Draws The Line on Further Patriot Deliveries to Ukraine
Sputnik International
Supplies, particularly of the Patriot air defense systems, are proving difficult, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius told journalists.
2026-11-07T12:20+0000
2026-11-07T12:20+0000
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Russia has repeatedly warned against the West’s military assistance to Ukraine, which the Kremlin said will not prevent Russian forces from continuing a special military operation until all of its objectives are achieved.
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Germany Draws The Line on Further Patriot Deliveries to Ukraine

12:20 GMT 07.11.2026
© AP Photo / Czarek SokolowskiA Patriot missile system. File photo
A Patriot missile system. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.11.2026
© AP Photo / Czarek Sokolowski
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Supplies, particularly of the Patriot air defense systems, are proving difficult, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius told journalists.
Germany has already supplied Ukraine with several Patriot systems and a large number of guided missiles
Anything Berlin delivers now cannot be replenished in the short term, leaving gaps in Germany’s own defenses that the government simply cannot afford
Other countries had "done significantly less," and Germany expects its partners to step up their efforts
Russia has repeatedly warned against the West’s military assistance to Ukraine, which the Kremlin said will not prevent Russian forces from continuing a special military operation until all of its objectives are achieved.
Patriot missiles are seen at the Rzeszow-Jasionka Airport, March 25, 2022, in Jasionka, Poland. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.09.2026
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Over 64% of Poles Oppose Transferring Patriot Missiles to Ukraine – Poll
2 September, 07:24 GMT
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