https://sputnikglobe.com/20261107/russia-deals-a-major-blow-to-ukraines-missile-production-capacity--expert-1125028826.html
Russia Deals a Major Blow to Ukraine’s Missile Production Capacity – Expert
Russia Deals a Major Blow to Ukraine’s Missile Production Capacity – Expert
Sputnik International
Russian forces hitting a plant in Zhitomir producing the Flamingo cruise missiles means that “Ukraine has lost the capacity to manufacture this weapon,” military observer Viktor Litovkin told Sputnik.
2026-11-07T13:05+0000
2026-11-07T13:05+0000
2026-11-07T13:05+0000
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The fact that Russian forces hit a plant in Zhitomir producing the Flamingo cruise missiles means that “Ukraine has lost the capacity to manufacture this weapon,” military observer and retired Russian Army Colonel Viktor Litovkin told Sputnik.Russia troops crippling the Brovary Powder Metallurgy Plant, which produces components for rocket fuel, is also of importance because by striking facilities of this kind, Russia is protecting itself against potential Ukrainian missile attacks in the future, Litovkin noted.Ukraine’s Western-supplied Patriot and IRIS-T systems are incapable of intercepting Russian hypersonic, supersonic, and ballistic missiles, such as Kinzhal, Zircon, Oniks, and Iskander, the expert concludes.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261107/russian-strikes-hit-kiev-bridge-missile-plant-and-energy-infrastructure-1125028223.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261022/russia-continues-striking-ukraines-military-logistics-energy-and-port-infrastructure--mod-1124925511.html
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russia, ukraine, plant, infrastructure, strike, iskander, kinzhal missile system, zircon, fuel, facilities
russia, ukraine, plant, infrastructure, strike, iskander, kinzhal missile system, zircon, fuel, facilities
Russia Deals a Major Blow to Ukraine’s Missile Production Capacity – Expert
Russia's Defense Ministry said on Saturday that Russian forces had launhed a massive precision strike on military-industrial, energy and transport infrastructure in the Kiev region and beyond.
The fact that Russian forces hit a plant in Zhitomir producing the Flamingo cruise missiles means that “Ukraine has lost the capacity to manufacture this weapon,” military observer and retired Russian Army Colonel Viktor Litovkin told Sputnik.
“And if Ukraine can no longer produce the Flamingos, it will be unable to launch them at major Russian cities, including Voronezh, Belgorod, Kursk, and Moscow.”
Russia troops crippling the Brovary Powder Metallurgy Plant, which produces components for rocket fuel, is also of importance because by striking facilities of this kind, Russia is protecting itself against potential Ukrainian missile attacks in the future, Litovkin noted.
He also pointed out Ukrainian air defenses’ inability to prevent Russian forces from striking the Tripolskaya Thermal Power Plant in the Kiev region.
Ukraine’s Western-supplied Patriot and IRIS-T systems are incapable of intercepting Russian hypersonic, supersonic, and ballistic missiles, such as Kinzhal, Zircon, Oniks, and Iskander, the expert concludes.