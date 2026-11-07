https://sputnikglobe.com/20261107/russia-discovers-exceptionally-rare-blue-diamond-1125028514.html
Russia Discovers Exceptionally Rare Blue Diamond
Russia Discovers Exceptionally Rare Blue Diamond
Sputnik International
Russian diamond producer Alrosa has discovered a 2.74-carat natural blue diamond at the Nakyn kimberlite field in Yakutia, marking the first recorded find of its kind in Russia's diamond-mining history, the company announced.
2026-11-07T08:34+0000
2026-11-07T08:34+0000
2026-11-07T08:34+0000
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The gemstone belongs to the extremely rare Type IIb category, whose distinctive blue color comes from traces of boron. The crystal also has no internal inclusions, making it particularly valuable to collectors and jewelers. A team of 11 Russian specialists is cutting the stone, with the finished diamond expected to be unveiled in late November 2026. Alrosa CEO Pavel Marinychev called the discovery a major milestone, noting that such a rare find might never be repeated. The discovery also confirms the presence of boron-bearing diamonds in the Nakyn field for the first time, offering scientists new insights into how these rare gemstones form.
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russia, republic of sakha (yakutia), alrosa, diamonds, diamond, diamond mine
russia, republic of sakha (yakutia), alrosa, diamonds, diamond, diamond mine
Russia Discovers Exceptionally Rare Blue Diamond
Russian diamond producer Alrosa has discovered a 2.74-carat natural blue diamond at the Nakyn kimberlite field in Yakutia, marking the first recorded find of its kind in Russia's diamond-mining history, the company announced.
The gemstone belongs to the extremely rare Type IIb category, whose distinctive blue color comes from traces of boron. The crystal also has no internal inclusions, making it particularly valuable to collectors and jewelers.
A team of 11 Russian specialists is cutting the stone, with the finished diamond
expected to be unveiled in late November 2026. Alrosa CEO Pavel Marinychev called the discovery a major milestone, noting that such a rare find might never be repeated.
The discovery also confirms the presence of boron-bearing diamonds in the Nakyn field for the first time, offering scientists new insights into how these rare gemstones form.