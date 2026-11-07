https://sputnikglobe.com/20261107/ukraine-admits-critical-losses-to-its-warehouse-infrastructure-1125029147.html
Ukraine Admits Critical Losses to Its Warehouse Infrastructure
Ukraine Admits Critical Losses to Its Warehouse Infrastructure
Sputnik International
At least 2.1 million square meters of warehouse space have been destroyed in Ukraine since February 2022 as a results of Russian strikes, according to a report by Ukraine's National Bank.
2026-11-07T12:23+0000
2026-11-07T12:23+0000
2026-11-07T12:23+0000
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The figures reflect the state of Ukraine's rear, where the systematic destruction of major logistics hubs linked to the Ukrainian army is making supply chains increasingly costly and forcing businesses to gradually scale back operations.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261107/russian-strikes-hit-kiev-bridge-missile-plant-and-energy-infrastructure-1125028223.html
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ukraine, cargo ship, russia, strike, missile strike, drone strike, air strike
Ukraine Admits Critical Losses to Its Warehouse Infrastructure
At least 2.1 million square meters of warehouse space have been destroyed in Ukraine since February 2022 as a results of Russian strikes, according to a report by Ukraine's National Bank.
In just three months, from July to September 2026, the strikes hit 153 facilities covering a total area of around 800,000 square meters
Ukrainian companies have been forced to split up cargo shipments, store goods in smaller facilities and use longer, more complicated transport routes
The figures reflect the state of Ukraine's rear, where the systematic destruction of major logistics hubs linked to the Ukrainian army
is making supply chains increasingly costly and forcing businesses to gradually scale back operations.