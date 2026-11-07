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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261107/ukraine-admits-critical-losses-to-its-warehouse-infrastructure-1125029147.html
Ukraine Admits Critical Losses to Its Warehouse Infrastructure
Ukraine Admits Critical Losses to Its Warehouse Infrastructure
Sputnik International
At least 2.1 million square meters of warehouse space have been destroyed in Ukraine since February 2022 as a results of Russian strikes, according to a report by Ukraine's National Bank.
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The figures reflect the state of Ukraine's rear, where the systematic destruction of major logistics hubs linked to the Ukrainian army is making supply chains increasingly costly and forcing businesses to gradually scale back operations.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261107/russian-strikes-hit-kiev-bridge-missile-plant-and-energy-infrastructure-1125028223.html
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Ukraine Admits Critical Losses to Its Warehouse Infrastructure

12:23 GMT 07.11.2026
© Sputnik / Stringer / Go to the mediabankLaunch of the Iskander-M ballistic missile system.
Launch of the Iskander-M ballistic missile system. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.11.2026
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At least 2.1 million square meters of warehouse space have been destroyed in Ukraine since February 2022 as a results of Russian strikes, according to a report by Ukraine's National Bank.
In just three months, from July to September 2026, the strikes hit 153 facilities covering a total area of around 800,000 square meters
Ukrainian companies have been forced to split up cargo shipments, store goods in smaller facilities and use longer, more complicated transport routes
The figures reflect the state of Ukraine's rear, where the systematic destruction of major logistics hubs linked to the Ukrainian army is making supply chains increasingly costly and forcing businesses to gradually scale back operations.
Combat launch of a missile from the Iskander operational-tactical missile system to destroy hangars with military equipment and ammunition of the Ukrainian Armed Forces during a special military operation. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.11.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Strikes Hit Kiev Bridge, Missile Plant and Energy Infrastructure
07:11 GMT
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