International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261107/zelensky-well-aware-of-secret-torture-sites-but-will-never-admit-it---russias-miroshnik-1125028907.html
Zelensky Well Aware of Secret Torture Sites, But Will Never Admit It - Russian Diplomat
Zelensky Well Aware of Secret Torture Sites, But Will Never Admit It - Russian Diplomat
Sputnik International
Volodymyr Zelensky is well aware of the secret torture sites in Ukraine, but he will never admit to it, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik told Sputnik on Saturday.
2026-11-07T12:18+0000
2026-11-07T12:39+0000
world
russia
volodymyr zelensky
rodion miroshnik
ukraine
kiev
russian foreign ministry
torture
prison
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/03/11/1093971195_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_32b9b481c76263a88f117c5dd51b1211.jpg
"I am certain that Zelensky is fully informed about the existence of such mechanisms of coercion. He draws a clear distinction between what should be said for the public and what needs to be known privately. Naturally, he will never admit to this in public," Miroshnik said. Zelensky is making every effort to hush up the situation regarding the discovery of a secret torture site near Kiev, the diplomat added.He has accused Zelensky's loyal media outlets of aggressively dismissing reports about the detention site as lies — including outlets in Europe.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261106/ukrainian-court-arrests-another-protester-against-kiev-region-torture-prison---reports-1125026419.html
russia
ukraine
kiev
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/03/11/1093971195_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ce7d9237e1566c762466babc2108a634.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, volodymyr zelensky, rodion miroshnik, ukraine, kiev, russian foreign ministry, torture, prison
russia, volodymyr zelensky, rodion miroshnik, ukraine, kiev, russian foreign ministry, torture, prison

Zelensky Well Aware of Secret Torture Sites, But Will Never Admit It - Russian Diplomat

12:18 GMT 07.11.2026 (Updated: 12:39 GMT 07.11.2026)
© Sputnik / Валерий Мельников / Go to the mediabankTerritory of a former prison operated by Aidar set up in an abandoned sausage factory.
Territory of a former prison operated by Aidar set up in an abandoned sausage factory. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.11.2026
© Sputnik / Валерий Мельников
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Volodymyr Zelensky is well aware of the secret torture sites in Ukraine, but he will never admit to it, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik told Sputnik on Saturday.
"I am certain that Zelensky is fully informed about the existence of such mechanisms of coercion. He draws a clear distinction between what should be said for the public and what needs to be known privately. Naturally, he will never admit to this in public," Miroshnik said.
Zelensky is making every effort to hush up the situation regarding the discovery of a secret torture site near Kiev, the diplomat added.
He has accused Zelensky's loyal media outlets of aggressively dismissing reports about the detention site as lies — including outlets in Europe.
Abandoned equipment inside the former sausage factory, used as a Ukrainian secret prison. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.11.2026
World
Ukrainian Court Arrests Another Protester Against Kiev Region Torture Prison - Reports
Yesterday, 16:25 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала