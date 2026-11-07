https://sputnikglobe.com/20261107/zelensky-well-aware-of-secret-torture-sites-but-will-never-admit-it---russias-miroshnik-1125028907.html
Zelensky Well Aware of Secret Torture Sites, But Will Never Admit It - Russian Diplomat
Zelensky Well Aware of Secret Torture Sites, But Will Never Admit It - Russian Diplomat
Sputnik International
Volodymyr Zelensky is well aware of the secret torture sites in Ukraine, but he will never admit to it, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik told Sputnik on Saturday.
2026-11-07T12:18+0000
2026-11-07T12:18+0000
2026-11-07T12:39+0000
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"I am certain that Zelensky is fully informed about the existence of such mechanisms of coercion. He draws a clear distinction between what should be said for the public and what needs to be known privately. Naturally, he will never admit to this in public," Miroshnik said. Zelensky is making every effort to hush up the situation regarding the discovery of a secret torture site near Kiev, the diplomat added.He has accused Zelensky's loyal media outlets of aggressively dismissing reports about the detention site as lies — including outlets in Europe.
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russia, volodymyr zelensky, rodion miroshnik, ukraine, kiev, russian foreign ministry, torture, prison
Zelensky Well Aware of Secret Torture Sites, But Will Never Admit It - Russian Diplomat
12:18 GMT 07.11.2026 (Updated: 12:39 GMT 07.11.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Volodymyr Zelensky is well aware of the secret torture sites in Ukraine, but he will never admit to it, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik told Sputnik on Saturday.
"I am certain that Zelensky is fully informed about the existence of such mechanisms of coercion. He draws a clear distinction between what should be said for the public and what needs to be known privately. Naturally, he will never admit to this in public," Miroshnik said.
Zelensky is making every effort to hush up the situation regarding the discovery of a secret torture site near Kiev
, the diplomat added.
He has accused Zelensky's loyal media outlets of aggressively dismissing reports about the detention site as lies — including outlets in Europe.