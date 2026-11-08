https://sputnikglobe.com/20261108/germany-not-going-to-identify-those-behind-nord-stream-sabotage---russian-foreign-ministry-1125030734.html
Germany Not Going to Identify Those Behind Nord Stream Sabotage - Russian Foreign Ministry
Germany Not Going to Identify Those Behind Nord Stream Sabotage - Russian Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
The German side has no intention of identifying the true masterminds and instigators behind the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipeline, Vladislav Maslennikov, the director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's European issues department, told Sputnik on the anniversary of the pipeline’s launch.
2026-11-08T06:58+0000
2026-11-08T06:58+0000
2026-11-08T07:42+0000
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November 8 marks 15 years since the commissioning of the first string of the Nord Stream gas pipeline. "In the end, Berlin settled for floating a rather unconvincing theory that the sabotage was carried out exclusively by Ukrainian nationals — individuals who are currently the subject of legal proceedings," Maslennikov added. According to the diplomat, "it seems that no one there has any intention of identifying the true masterminds and instigators of this crime."For more details on the Nord Stream terrorist attacks, read HERE
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Germany Not Going to Identify Those Behind Nord Stream Sabotage - Russian Foreign Ministry
06:58 GMT 08.11.2026 (Updated: 07:42 GMT 08.11.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The German side has no intention of identifying the true masterminds and instigators behind the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipeline, Vladislav Maslennikov, the director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's European issues department, told Sputnik on the anniversary of the pipeline’s launch.
November 8 marks 15 years since the commissioning of the first string of the Nord Stream gas pipeline.
"The European Commission, which is ostensibly responsible for the EU's energy security, has remained conspicuously silent," he said, commenting on the progress of the investigation.
"In the end, Berlin settled for floating a rather unconvincing theory that the sabotage was carried out exclusively by Ukrainian nationals — individuals who are currently the subject of legal proceedings," Maslennikov added.
According to the diplomat, "it seems that no one there has any intention of identifying the true masterminds and instigators of this crime."
For more details on the Nord Stream terrorist attacks, read HERE