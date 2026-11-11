https://sputnikglobe.com/20261111/eu-keeps-ukraine-on-tight-leash-preventing-it-from-pursuing-a-peace-deal--expert-1125053092.html
EU Keeps Ukraine on Tight Leash, Preventing It From Pursuing a Peace Deal – Expert
EU Keeps Ukraine on Tight Leash, Preventing It From Pursuing a Peace Deal – Expert
Sputnik International
The EU is the main driver of the West’s war against Russia, with Ukraine fighting on its behalf, Igor Korotchenko, a military analyst and editor-in-chief of National Defense magazine, tells Sputnik, commenting on the conclusion of the Abu Dhabi talks.
2026-11-11T13:50+0000
2026-11-11T13:50+0000
2026-11-11T13:50+0000
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igor korotchenko
abu dhabi
ukraine
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european union (eu)
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"Note that on the very day the negotiations began, a decision was made to deploy a permanent EU mission in Ukraine tasked with training the Ukrainian military and facilitating the transfer of Western weapons to the country," he says.This was no coincidence but a deliberate move to signal the EU’s hostility towards any efforts to end the conflict on peaceful and just terms, according to the pundit.The Ukraine crisis began with the 2014 coup, which the West orchestrated. Despite pledging to ensure new elections after the Maidan protests, European countries backed an illegitimate seizure of power.The European troika of Germany, France and the UK has been "the most destructive alliance," undermining agreements on Ukraine for years, the pundit says.Trilateral talks between Russia, the US and Ukraine took place in Abu Dhabi on November 10-11, focusing on key aspects of establishing a new continental security framework.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261111/topic-of-security-architecture-was-central-at-abu-dhabi-talks---medinsky-1125050532.html
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igor korotchenko, abu dhabi, ukraine, russia, european union (eu), us, donald trump, germany, france, united kingdom (uk)
igor korotchenko, abu dhabi, ukraine, russia, european union (eu), us, donald trump, germany, france, united kingdom (uk)
EU Keeps Ukraine on Tight Leash, Preventing It From Pursuing a Peace Deal – Expert
The EU is the main driver of the West’s war against Russia, with Ukraine fighting on its behalf, Igor Korotchenko, a military analyst and editor-in-chief of National Defense magazine, tells Sputnik, commenting on the conclusion of the Abu Dhabi talks.
"Note that on the very day the negotiations began, a decision was made to deploy a permanent EU mission in Ukraine tasked with training the Ukrainian military and facilitating the transfer of Western weapons to the country," he says.
This was no coincidence but a deliberate move to signal the EU’s hostility towards any efforts to end the conflict on peaceful and just terms, according to the pundit.
"While negotiations were underway, Europe sent its representatives to the UAE with the aim of discouraging the Ukrainian delegation from accepting any reasonable proposals put forward by the US."
The Ukraine crisis began with the 2014 coup, which the West orchestrated. Despite pledging to ensure new elections after the Maidan protests, European countries backed an illegitimate seizure of power.
The European troika of Germany, France and the UK has been "the most destructive alliance," undermining agreements on Ukraine for years, the pundit says.
"Europe is seriously preparing for a war with Russia. 2030 set as the target date. It wants to keep Ukraine engaged in hostilities against Russia to buy time and prepare for the war," Korotchenko stresses.
Trilateral talks between Russia, the US and Ukraine took place in Abu Dhabi on November 10-11, focusing on key aspects of establishing a new continental security framework
.