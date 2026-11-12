https://sputnikglobe.com/20261112/china-must-take-broader-approach-to-shaping-relations-with-world---president-1125058999.html
China Must Take Broader Approach to Shaping Relations With World - President
China Must Take Broader Approach to Shaping Relations With World - President
Sputnik International
China must view its relations with the world from a global perspective, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday.
2026-11-12T09:50+0000
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"On this new journey, we must consistently view the prospects and destiny of humanity from a global perspective. We must correctly understand and develop our relations with the outside world, taking into account the general trends of human development, the profound changes taking place globally, and the broad historical trajectory of China's own development," Xi said. He noted the need to actively promote the implementation of the "four global initiatives" and to contribute to a community with a shared future for mankind. Xi spoke at an event held at the Great Hall of the People to mark the 160th anniversary of the birth of Sun Yat-sen, the first Chinese president and founder of the Chinese Nationalist Party.
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china, great hall of the people, xi jinping, relations, bilateral relations
China Must Take Broader Approach to Shaping Relations With World - President
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China must view its relations with the world from a global perspective, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday.
"On this new journey, we must consistently view the prospects and destiny of humanity from a global perspective. We must correctly understand and develop our relations with the outside world, taking into account the general trends of human development, the profound changes taking place globally, and the broad historical trajectory of China's own development," Xi said.
He noted the need to actively promote the implementation of the "four global initiatives
" and to contribute to a community with a shared future for mankind.
Xi spoke at an event held at the Great Hall of the People to mark the 160th anniversary of the birth of Sun Yat-sen, the first Chinese president and founder of the Chinese Nationalist Party.