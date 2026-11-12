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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261112/eu-leaders-await-macrons-exit-to-shut-down-european-political-community---reports-1125058741.html
EU Leaders Await Macron's Exit to Shut Down European Political Community - Reports
EU Leaders Await Macron's Exit to Shut Down European Political Community - Reports
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European leaders hope that the European Political Community (EPC) summit will not survive the departure of French President Emmanuel Macron from office in 2027, Politico reported on Thursday.
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Some EU leaders soured on the forum, launched at Macron's initiative in late 2022 to intensify the confrontation with Russia, media reported, citing European diplomats and officials. According to media reports, European leaders are weary of numerous meetings that are increasingly perceived as a talking shop. This partly explains the cool response of the European countries to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's proposal to establish yet another political forum, the European Security Council, one of the diplomats noted. The EPC includes both the EU member states and other European countries. Although the meetings are held twice a year, they have never brought tangible results. EPC summits have been already scheduled through the end of 2028, including in Germany, Switzerland, Greece, Azerbaijan, and Latvia. The next EPC summit will be held in Dublin on Thursday, bringing together leaders from more than 50 countries. The main topics will be Ukraine, European security, competitiveness, energy, and artificial intelligence. The participants plan to adopt a joint declaration on migration.
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EU Leaders Await Macron's Exit to Shut Down European Political Community - Reports

09:45 GMT 12.11.2026
© Sputnik / Stringer / Go to the mediabankFrench President Emmanuel Macron attends a news conference after the Informal Summit and Meeting within the European Political Community
French President Emmanuel Macron attends a news conference after the Informal Summit and Meeting within the European Political Community - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.11.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - European leaders hope that the European Political Community (EPC) summit will not survive the departure of French President Emmanuel Macron from office in 2027, media reported on Thursday.
Some EU leaders soured on the forum, launched at Macron's initiative in late 2022 to intensify the confrontation with Russia, media reported, citing European diplomats and officials.
According to media reports, European leaders are weary of numerous meetings that are increasingly perceived as a talking shop. This partly explains the cool response of the European countries to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's proposal to establish yet another political forum, the European Security Council, one of the diplomats noted.
The EPC includes both the EU member states and other European countries. Although the meetings are held twice a year, they have never brought tangible results.
EPC summits have been already scheduled through the end of 2028, including in Germany, Switzerland, Greece, Azerbaijan, and Latvia.
The next EPC summit will be held in Dublin on Thursday, bringing together leaders from more than 50 countries. The main topics will be Ukraine, European security, competitiveness, energy, and artificial intelligence. The participants plan to adopt a joint declaration on migration.
French President Emmanuel Macron gestures at the Elysee Palace as French left-wing coalition accuses Emmanuel Macron of denying democracy after he has rejected the New Popular Front's candidate to form a new government following last month's inconclusive election, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024 in Paris. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.10.2026
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Macron Says Demanded Government Take Measures to Prevent Street Unrest
18 October, 18:54 GMT
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