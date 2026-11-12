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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261112/eu-may-allow-member-states-to-opt-out-of-new-ukraine-loan---reports-1125056601.html
EU May Allow Member States to Opt Out of New Ukraine Loan - Reports
EU May Allow Member States to Opt Out of New Ukraine Loan - Reports
Sputnik International
The European Union may allow reluctant member states to opt out of a new 45-billion-euro ($50 billion) loan for Ukraine, a European diplomatic source told Russian media.
2026-11-12T07:15+0000
2026-11-12T07:15+0000
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The source noted that EU leaders are set to discuss extra funding for Ukraine in 2027 during a summit of the European Political Community in Dublin on Thursday and an informal EU summit on Friday. Bulgaria, Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic have expressed their reservations about contributing to the new loan for Ukraine, the diplomatic source added. Pekka Toveri, chair of the Delegation to the EU-Ukraine Parliamentary Association Committee in the European Parliament, told Russian media that the approval of the loan does not require the support of all 27 EU member states, noting that the key is simply that no one blocks it. In late 2025, EU nations had agreed on a 90-billion-euro loan for Ukraine, covering the 2026–2027 period and funded through joint borrowing. The Czech Republic, Hungary, and Slovakia opted out. On Monday, media reported, citing a letter from German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to European Council President Antonio Costa, that the chancellor had threatened to block the European Union's new budget for 2028–2034 unless all EU member states commit to providing financial support to Ukraine.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260715/west-expects-to-receive-ukraines-natural-resources-in-exchange-for-loans---moscow-1124451715.html
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ukraine, friedrich merz, hungary, slovakia, european parliament, european union (eu), loan

EU May Allow Member States to Opt Out of New Ukraine Loan - Reports

07:15 GMT 12.11.2026
© AP Photo / Geert Vanden WijngaertA member of protocol adjusts the EU and Ukrainian flags prior to arrivals for an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Dec. 19, 2024.
A member of protocol adjusts the EU and Ukrainian flags prior to arrivals for an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Dec. 19, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.11.2026
© AP Photo / Geert Vanden Wijngaert
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union may allow reluctant member states to opt out of a new 45-billion-euro ($50 billion) loan for Ukraine, a European diplomatic source told Russian media.
The source noted that EU leaders are set to discuss extra funding for Ukraine in 2027 during a summit of the European Political Community in Dublin on Thursday and an informal EU summit on Friday.
"If an agreement on the loan cannot be reached, discussions will continue at the next summit on November 26–27. It is highly likely that countries that do not wish to participate will be permitted to opt out of the new loan," the source said.
Bulgaria, Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic have expressed their reservations about contributing to the new loan for Ukraine, the diplomatic source added.
Pekka Toveri, chair of the Delegation to the EU-Ukraine Parliamentary Association Committee in the European Parliament, told Russian media that the approval of the loan does not require the support of all 27 EU member states, noting that the key is simply that no one blocks it.
In late 2025, EU nations had agreed on a 90-billion-euro loan for Ukraine, covering the 2026–2027 period and funded through joint borrowing. The Czech Republic, Hungary, and Slovakia opted out.
On Monday, media reported, citing a letter from German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to European Council President Antonio Costa, that the chancellor had threatened to block the European Union's new budget for 2028–2034 unless all EU member states commit to providing financial support to Ukraine.
Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova attends her weekly briefing in Moscow, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.07.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
West Expects to Receive Ukraine's Natural Resources in Exchange for Loans - Moscow
15 July, 15:46 GMT
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