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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261112/european-countries-plan-to-adopt-new-principles-for-future-security---macron-1125062995.html
European Countries Plan to Adopt New Principles for Future Security - Macron
European Countries Plan to Adopt New Principles for Future Security - Macron
Sputnik International
Around 40 European countries plan to approve new principles for Europe's future security, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday.
2026-11-12T14:23+0000
2026-11-12T14:23+0000
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The European Political Community (EPC) summit is taking place in Dublin on November 12. This concerns a broader coordination of security issues in Europe, not limited to the level of NATO and the European Union, Macron said. The Elysee Palace said on Tuesday that Macron planned to advance the key principles of Greater Europe's future security at the EPC meeting. His initiative is aimed at showing European security independence and defining common goals related to various security issues.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261112/eu-leaders-await-macrons-exit-to-shut-down-european-political-community---reports-1125058741.html
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European Countries Plan to Adopt New Principles for Future Security - Macron

14:23 GMT 12.11.2026
© Sputnik / Stringer / Go to the mediabankFrench President Emmanuel Macron attends a news conference after the Informal Summit and Meeting within the European Political Community at Prague Castle
French President Emmanuel Macron attends a news conference after the Informal Summit and Meeting within the European Political Community at Prague Castle - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.11.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Around 40 European countries plan to approve new principles for Europe's future security, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday.
The European Political Community (EPC) summit is taking place in Dublin on November 12.
"The declaration and charter that we are going to adopt are important to me. About 40 European countries have agreed on common principles for Europe's future security," Macron told reporters.
This concerns a broader coordination of security issues in Europe, not limited to the level of NATO and the European Union, Macron said.
The Elysee Palace said on Tuesday that Macron planned to advance the key principles of Greater Europe's future security at the EPC meeting. His initiative is aimed at showing European security independence and defining common goals related to various security issues.
French President Emmanuel Macron attends a news conference after the Informal Summit and Meeting within the European Political Community - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.11.2026
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