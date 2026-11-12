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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261112/european-officials-visit-to-abu-dhabi-proved-to-be-waste-of-time---german-politician-1125056471.html
German Politician Trashes EU Officials' Abu Dhabi Visit as 'Waste of Time'
German Politician Trashes EU Officials' Abu Dhabi Visit as 'Waste of Time'
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European representatives achieved nothing by traveling to Abu Dhabi uninvited while negotiations between Russia, the United States, and Ukraine were underway, Ralph Niemeyer, head of the German Council for Constitution and Sovereignty, said.
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The trilateral talks were held in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday and Wednesday, with officials from several European nations arriving in the UAE city to meet their American and Ukrainian counterparts.He argued that the Europeans behaved absurdly by turning up in Abu Dhabi uninvited, suggesting that European states are, in principle, incapable of talking in this format."They have already demonstrated that they are not prepared for peace and are, in fact, seeking to prolong the conflict," the politician noted. Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, who led the Russian delegation at Abu Dhabi talks, said that the main topic was a new European security architecture. He noted that the parties reached an agreement on a large-scale prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine, with the details to be announced shortly. Although representatives from several EU countries were present in Abu Dhabi, Medinsky said the Russian delegation did not engage with them.
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German Politician Trashes EU Officials' Abu Dhabi Visit as 'Waste of Time'

07:13 GMT 12.11.2026 (Updated: 07:52 GMT 12.11.2026)
CC BY-SA 4.0 / Wadiia / Abu dhabi Abu dhabi
Abu dhabi - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.11.2026
CC BY-SA 4.0 / Wadiia / Abu dhabi
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ABU DHABI (Sputnik) - Nothing came of the European emissaries' uninvited visit to Abu Dhabi — undertaken while negotiations between Russia, the United States, and Ukraine were underway, said Ralph Niemeyer, head of the German Council for Constitution and Sovereignty.
The trilateral talks were held in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday and Wednesday, with officials from several European nations arriving in the UAE city to meet their American and Ukrainian counterparts.
"I think their trip was a waste of time. They did speak with the Ukrainians on the sidelines, and they will likely try to present that as a success," Niemeyer said.
He argued that the Europeans behaved absurdly by turning up in Abu Dhabi uninvited, suggesting that European states are, in principle, incapable of talking in this format.
"They have already demonstrated that they are not prepared for peace and are, in fact, seeking to prolong the conflict," the politician noted.
Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, who led the Russian delegation at Abu Dhabi talks, said that the main topic was a new European security architecture. He noted that the parties reached an agreement on a large-scale prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine, with the details to be announced shortly. Although representatives from several EU countries were present in Abu Dhabi, Medinsky said the Russian delegation did not engage with them.
Trilateral talks between Russia, the US, and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.11.2026
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Europeans Came to Abu Dhabi to Cheer on Ukraine - Zakharova
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