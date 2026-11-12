https://sputnikglobe.com/20261112/kushner-witkoff-arrive-in-moscow-for-talks-with-putin-1125055947.html
Kushner, Witkoff Arrive in Moscow for Talks With Putin
Kushner, Witkoff Arrive in Moscow for Talks With Putin
Sputnik International
US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner have arrived in Moscow for talks with President Vladimir Putin on the Ukraine conflict. 12.11.2026, Sputnik International
2026-11-12T05:12+0000
2026-11-12T05:12+0000
2026-11-12T05:12+0000
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jared kushner
steve witkoff
vladimir putin
moscow
russia
ukraine
european union (eu)
russian direct investment fund (rdif)
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Russian presidential envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries and head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev arrived at Vnukovo Airport to meet US special envoy Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner had landed. Two days of trilateral talks involving delegations from Russia, the US and Ukraine concluded in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. Kushner earlier said that he would travel to Moscow on Thursday together with Witkoff to discuss the outcome of the negotiations and present proposals that the US side had previously discussed with Kiev and European officials.Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said the meeting between President Vladimir Putin, Kushner and Witkoff would take place on Thursday morning.Vladimir Medinsky, who led the Russian delegation in Abu Dhabi, said the central topic of the talks was the architecture of European security. He also noted that the parties had agreed on a new large-scale prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine, with the details to be announced shortly.Representatives from several EU countries were also present in Abu Dhabi. However, Medinsky said the Russian delegation had no contact with them, stressing that the negotiations were strictly trilateral.
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jared kushner, steve witkoff, vladimir putin, moscow, russia, ukraine, european union (eu), russian direct investment fund (rdif)
jared kushner, steve witkoff, vladimir putin, moscow, russia, ukraine, european union (eu), russian direct investment fund (rdif)
Kushner, Witkoff Arrive in Moscow for Talks With Putin
US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner have arrived in Moscow for talks with President Vladimir Putin on the Ukraine conflict.
Russian presidential envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries and head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev arrived at Vnukovo Airport to meet US special envoy Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner had landed.
Two days of trilateral talks involving delegations from Russia, the US and Ukraine concluded in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. Kushner earlier said that he would travel to Moscow on Thursday together with Witkoff to discuss the outcome of the negotiations and present proposals that the US side had previously discussed with Kiev and European officials.
Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said the meeting between President Vladimir Putin, Kushner and Witkoff would take place on Thursday morning.
Vladimir Medinsky, who led the Russian delegation in Abu Dhabi, said the central topic of the talks was the architecture of European security. He also noted that the parties had agreed on a new large-scale prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine, with the details to be announced shortly.
Representatives from several EU countries were also present in Abu Dhabi. However, Medinsky said the Russian delegation had no contact with them, stressing that the negotiations were strictly trilateral.