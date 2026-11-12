https://sputnikglobe.com/20261112/lula-rodriguez-agree-to-fully-restore-relations-between-brazil-venezuela---office-1125057183.html
Lula, Rodriguez Agree to Fully Restore Relations Between Brazil, Venezuela - Office
Lula, Rodriguez Agree to Fully Restore Relations Between Brazil, Venezuela - Office
Sputnik International
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and acting Venezuelan President Delcy Rodriguez agreed to fully restore bilateral relations, the Brazilian leader's office said.
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2026-11-12T07:29+0000
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"Both presidents expressed their willingness to fully resume bilateral relations at the highest level," the office said in a statement on Wednesday following the meeting, held on the sidelines of the COP31 climate conference in Antalya. The parties discussed economic cooperation, including recent visits by Brazilian business missions to Venezuela, the revision of the Economic Complementary Agreement (ACE-69), and tariffs on Brazilian automobiles, the statement read, adding that Rodriguez proposed sending a Brazilian negotiating delegation to Caracas to discuss these issues. The leaders also discussed prospects for expanding Brazilian investment in Venezuela's oil sector and agreed on a visit by Brazilian Minister of Mines and Energy Alexandre Silveira to Venezuela before the end of the year. Lula reportedly stated his intention to strengthen relations with all South American countries during his next presidential term. The two sides agreed to maintain contact to further discuss possible areas of cooperation.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251027/brazils-president-offers-trump-assistance-in-resolving-venezuelan-crisis-1123019394.html
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Lula, Rodriguez Agree to Fully Restore Relations Between Brazil, Venezuela - Office
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and acting Venezuelan President Delcy Rodriguez agreed to fully restore bilateral relations, the Brazilian leader's office said.
"Both presidents expressed their willingness to fully resume bilateral relations at the highest level," the office said in a statement on Wednesday following the meeting, held on the sidelines of the COP31 climate conference in Antalya.
The parties discussed economic cooperation, including recent visits by Brazilian business missions to Venezuela, the revision of the Economic Complementary Agreement (ACE-69), and tariffs on Brazilian automobiles, the statement read, adding that Rodriguez proposed sending a Brazilian negotiating delegation to Caracas to discuss these issues.
The leaders also discussed prospects for expanding Brazilian investment in Venezuela's oil sector and agreed on a visit by Brazilian Minister of Mines and Energy Alexandre Silveira to Venezuela before the end of the year.
Lula
reportedly stated his intention to strengthen relations with all South American countries during his next presidential term. The two sides agreed to maintain contact to further discuss possible areas of cooperation.
27 October 2025, 04:37 GMT