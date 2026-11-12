International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261112/nvidia-says-jensen-huang-resigned-as-president-ceo-1125062889.html
Nvidia Says Jensen Huang Resigned as President, CEO
Nvidia Says Jensen Huang Resigned as President, CEO
Sputnik International
US graphics processor developer Nvidia announced on Thursday that Jensen Huang had resigned as the company's president and chief executive officer.
2026-11-12T14:22+0000
2026-11-12T14:22+0000
world
jensen huang
nvidia
ceo
us
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/0b/0c/1125062479_0:159:3075:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b0f6b32b52d6899514949aac63673fb5.jpg
"Board of Directors announced today that Jensen Huang has resigned as President, Chief Executive Officer, and a member of the Board, effective immediately," the company said in a statement.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261112/musk-says-would-be-honored-to-hire-embattled-nvidia-ceo-1125058623.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/0b/0c/1125062479_172:0:2901:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_f69afc71a47cb90791866487fc63dcfb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
jensen huang, nvidia, ceo, us
jensen huang, nvidia, ceo, us

Nvidia Says Jensen Huang Resigned as President, CEO

14:22 GMT 12.11.2026
© AP Photo / Markus SchreiberNvidia CEO Jensen Huang delivers his keynote on the company's GTC event in Berlin, Germany
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang delivers his keynote on the company's GTC event in Berlin, Germany - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.11.2026
© AP Photo / Markus Schreiber
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US graphics processor developer Nvidia announced on Thursday that Jensen Huang had resigned as the company's president and chief executive officer.
"Board of Directors announced today that Jensen Huang has resigned as President, Chief Executive Officer, and a member of the Board, effective immediately," the company said in a statement.
Elon Musk listens as President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with the House GOP conference, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.11.2026
World
Musk Says Would Be Honored to Hire Embattled Nvidia CEO
09:43 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала