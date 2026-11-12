https://sputnikglobe.com/20261112/nvidia-says-jensen-huang-resigned-as-president-ceo-1125062889.html
Nvidia Says Jensen Huang Resigned as President, CEO
Nvidia Says Jensen Huang Resigned as President, CEO
Sputnik International
US graphics processor developer Nvidia announced on Thursday that Jensen Huang had resigned as the company's president and chief executive officer.
2026-11-12T14:22+0000
2026-11-12T14:22+0000
2026-11-12T14:22+0000
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"Board of Directors announced today that Jensen Huang has resigned as President, Chief Executive Officer, and a member of the Board, effective immediately," the company said in a statement.
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Nvidia Says Jensen Huang Resigned as President, CEO
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US graphics processor developer Nvidia announced on Thursday that Jensen Huang had resigned as the company's president and chief executive officer.
"Board of Directors announced today that Jensen Huang has resigned as President, Chief Executive Officer, and a member of the Board, effective immediately," the company said in a statement.