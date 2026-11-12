https://sputnikglobe.com/20261112/russian-firepower-batters-ukrainian-airfields-inflicting-heavy-losses--mod-1125057471.html
Russian Firepower Batters Ukrainian Airfields, Inflicting Heavy Losses — MoD
Russian Firepower Batters Ukrainian Airfields, Inflicting Heavy Losses — MoD
Sputnik International
Ukraine lost over 345 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
2026-11-12T09:01+0000
2026-11-12T09:01+0000
2026-11-12T09:01+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian defense ministry
russia
ukraine
strike
drone strike
missile strike
air strike
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/13/1118014720_0:169:1620:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_4210c5dab771f4cf62d04b4038178982.jpg
This is in addition to:The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to seven armored combat vehicles, ten vehicles, two field artillery guns, six electronic warfare stations and an electronic reconnaissance station, the ministry said. Russian forces also carried out strikes on Ukrainian military airfield facilities, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261110/russia-shifts-strike-tactics-to-paralyze-ukraines-power-grid---expert-1125043466.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/13/1118014720_135:0:1575:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_292b2631c9ae5ef385a1ecc6315c04f8.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russian defense ministry, russia, ukraine, strike, drone strike, missile strike, air strike
russian defense ministry, russia, ukraine, strike, drone strike, missile strike, air strike
Russian Firepower Batters Ukrainian Airfields, Inflicting Heavy Losses — MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine lost over 345 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
Over 200 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Sever battlegroup
Over 215 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated by the Vostok battlegroup
Up to 220 by the Zapad battlegroup
Over 190 by the Yug battlegroup
Up to 30 by the Dnepr battlegroup
The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces
amounted to seven armored combat vehicles, ten vehicles, two field artillery guns, six electronic warfare stations and an electronic reconnaissance station, the ministry said.
"Three guided aerial bombs and 407 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down by air defense systems," the ministry added.
Russian forces also carried out strikes on Ukrainian military airfield facilities, the Russian Defense Ministry said.