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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261112/russian-firepower-batters-ukrainian-airfields-inflicting-heavy-losses--mod-1125057471.html
Russian Firepower Batters Ukrainian Airfields, Inflicting Heavy Losses — MoD
Russian Firepower Batters Ukrainian Airfields, Inflicting Heavy Losses — MoD
Sputnik International
Ukraine lost over 345 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
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This is in addition to:The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to seven armored combat vehicles, ten vehicles, two field artillery guns, six electronic warfare stations and an electronic reconnaissance station, the ministry said. Russian forces also carried out strikes on Ukrainian military airfield facilities, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261110/russia-shifts-strike-tactics-to-paralyze-ukraines-power-grid---expert-1125043466.html
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Russian Firepower Batters Ukrainian Airfields, Inflicting Heavy Losses — MoD

09:01 GMT 12.11.2026
© Sputnik / press service of the Russian Defense Ministry  / Go to the mediabankIskander tactical missile launched towards Ukrainian positions
Iskander tactical missile launched towards Ukrainian positions - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.11.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine lost over 345 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

This is in addition to:

Over 200 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Sever battlegroup
Over 215 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated by the Vostok battlegroup
Up to 220 by the Zapad battlegroup
Over 190 by the Yug battlegroup
Up to 30 by the Dnepr battlegroup
The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to seven armored combat vehicles, ten vehicles, two field artillery guns, six electronic warfare stations and an electronic reconnaissance station, the ministry said.
"Three guided aerial bombs and 407 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down by air defense systems," the ministry added.
Russian forces also carried out strikes on Ukrainian military airfield facilities, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
Iskander short-range ballistic missile system is used during the Russian military operation - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2026
Analysis
Russia Shifts Strike Tactics to Paralyze Ukraine’s Power Grid - Expert
10 November, 12:51 GMT
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