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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261112/russian-forces-strike-ukrainian-military-industrial-and-energy-facilities-in-large-scale-attack-1125056120.html
Russian Forces Strike Ukrainian Military-Industrial and Energy Facilities in Large-Scale Attack
Russian Forces Strike Ukrainian Military-Industrial and Energy Facilities in Large-Scale Attack
Sputnik International
Russian forces carried out large-scale strikes on Ukrainian military-industrial and energy infrastructure, hitting drone manufacturing facilities, rocket fuel production sites and power substations in Kiev, the Kiev region and Zhitomir, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.
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The Russian armed forces struck a rocket and space industry enterprise in Kiev, which produced medium-range Hornet-type drones, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.Overnight, the Russian armed forces launched a massive strike with high-precision ground-based weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles at facilities of the defense industry and energy complexes of Ukraine in Kiev and the Kiev region.The Russian armed forces also struck electrical substations providing electricity to enterprises of the defense industry complex of Ukraine in Zhitomir, as well as industrial enterprises in the Kiev region, where drones, rocket fuel components and boosters for UAVs are manufactured, the statement read."A cargo ship was struck while crossing by sea to the port of Odessa, which was delivering goods for the armed forces of Ukraine," the ministry added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261110/russia-shifts-strike-tactics-to-paralyze-ukraines-power-grid---expert-1125043466.html
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Russian Forces Strike Ukrainian Military-Industrial and Energy Facilities in Large-Scale Attack

07:04 GMT 12.11.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankA BM-70 UAV crew from Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup conducts combat operations on the Dobropolye axis in the Donetsk People's Republic.
A BM-70 UAV crew from Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup conducts combat operations on the Dobropolye axis in the Donetsk People's Republic. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.11.2026
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Russian forces carried out large-scale strikes on Ukrainian military-industrial and energy infrastructure, hitting drone manufacturing facilities, rocket fuel production sites and power substations in Kiev, the Kiev region and Zhitomir, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.
The Russian armed forces struck a rocket and space industry enterprise in Kiev, which produced medium-range Hornet-type drones, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
Overnight, the Russian armed forces launched a massive strike with high-precision ground-based weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles at facilities of the defense industry and energy complexes of Ukraine in Kiev and the Kiev region.
"In the city of Kiev, an aggregate-detailed enterprise of the rocket and space industry (the Generator plant), which manufactures medium-range unmanned aerial vehicles of the Hornet type, has been damaged," the ministry said in a statement.
The Russian armed forces also struck electrical substations providing electricity to enterprises of the defense industry complex of Ukraine in Zhitomir, as well as industrial enterprises in the Kiev region, where drones, rocket fuel components and boosters for UAVs are manufactured, the statement read.
"A cargo ship was struck while crossing by sea to the port of Odessa, which was delivering goods for the armed forces of Ukraine," the ministry added.
Iskander short-range ballistic missile system is used during the Russian military operation - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2026
Analysis
Russia Shifts Strike Tactics to Paralyze Ukraine’s Power Grid - Expert
10 November, 12:51 GMT
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