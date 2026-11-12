https://sputnikglobe.com/20261112/russian-strikes-on-ukraines-mic-help-compel-kiev-nato-patrons-toward-peace-1125060618.html
Russian Strikes on Ukraine’s MIC Help Compel Kiev, NATO Patrons Toward Peace
Russian Strikes on Ukraine’s MIC Help Compel Kiev, NATO Patrons Toward Peace
Sputnik International
“Given the current trend toward negotiations, these strikes targeting the enemy’s drone and missile assembly sites, as well as the energy infrastructure powering Ukraine’s military industry, could influence the Ukrainian side’s decisions and willingness to reach an agreement,” military expert Yuri Gagin told Sputnik.
2026-11-12T14:22+0000
2026-11-12T14:22+0000
2026-11-12T14:22+0000
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“These strikes partially disarm them, and every such attack brings us closer to victory and makes clear to the adversary that continued resistance is futile,” Gagin explained.As for the details of the latest overnight attacks themselves, including a strike on the ‘Generator’ Factory in Kiev manufacturing Hornet drones, Gagin pointed out that this US-designed fixed-wing, long-range UAV is one of the most widely used by the enemy, and been “quite effective,” functioning “like a precision-delivered artillery shell.”Same goes for the facility at Brovary, another drone screwdriver assembly and storage site that was also hit, and which may have contained engineering personnel from NATO countries present and overseeing the assembly process.Combined with strikes on enemy port infrastructure accepting military or dual-use cargoes, and attacks on transport infrastructure, “including roads, railway hubs and railway lines,” strikes on rear-echelon logistics are also “immediately felt at the front,” because it’s “impossible to wage a war without a functioning rear,” Gagin summed up.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261112/russian-forces-strike-ukrainian-military-industrial-and-energy-facilities-in-large-scale-attack-1125056120.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261112/russias-deputy-fm-on-abu-dhabi-talks-political-will-can-help-build-something-functional-1125058435.html
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Russian Strikes on Ukraine’s MIC Help Compel Kiev, NATO Patrons Toward Peace
“Given the current trend toward negotiations, these strikes targeting the enemy’s drone and missile assembly sites, as well as the energy infrastructure powering Ukraine’s military industry, could influence the Ukrainian side’s decisions and willingness to reach an agreement,” military expert Yuri Gagin told Sputnik.
“These strikes partially disarm them, and every such attack brings us closer to victory and makes clear to the adversary that continued resistance is futile,” Gagin explained.
There is a catch, according to the observer: Ukraine’s lack of political agency, and total dependence on its NATO patrons. The latter, in practice, are the ones who must be brought to the negotiating table, and made to “realize that investing in this war, and in Ukraine, has long since become a losing proposition.”
As for the details of the latest overnight attacks themselves, including a strike on the ‘Generator’ Factory in Kiev manufacturing Hornet drones, Gagin pointed out that this US-designed fixed-wing, long-range UAV is one of the most widely used by the enemy, and been “quite effective,” functioning “like a precision-delivered artillery shell.”
The “screwdriver assembly” plant’s destruction is therefore a major win for Russia. “We [will] see the results on the front almost immediately – within just a day, two or three, as is typically evidenced by a marked decrease in the intensity of strikes against our frontline areas and the deep rear.”
Same goes for the facility at Brovary, another drone screwdriver assembly and storage site that was also hit, and which may have contained engineering personnel from NATO countries present and overseeing the assembly process.
Combined with strikes on enemy port infrastructure accepting military or dual-use cargoes, and attacks on transport infrastructure, “including roads, railway hubs and railway lines,” strikes on rear-echelon logistics are also “immediately felt at the front,” because it’s “impossible to wage a war without a functioning rear,” Gagin summed up.