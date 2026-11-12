https://sputnikglobe.com/20261112/russias-deputy-fm-on-abu-dhabi-talks-political-will-can-help-build-something-functional-1125058435.html
Russia's Deputy FM on Abu Dhabi Talks: Political Will Can Help Build Something Functional
Russia's Deputy FM on Abu Dhabi Talks: Political Will Can Help Build Something Functional
Sputnik International
It is possible to build something functional if there is political will, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday, commenting on the results of the Abu Dhabi meeting.
2026-11-12T09:42+0000
2026-11-12T09:42+0000
2026-11-12T09:42+0000
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"I think it is possible to build something that would be functional, without illusions about what is achievable, and at the same time avoid uncontrolled escalation, taking into account yesterday's discussions and the day before yesterday, if there is proper political will," Ryabkov told Russian media. At the same time, it is wrong to talk about restoring trust between the parties after the Abu Dhabi talks now, the diplomat added. Ryabkov also said that there is a basis for further work following the negotiations. The issue of building a security architecture that would ensure the sustainability of a potential agreement was discussed in Abu Dhabi, Sergey Ryabkov said."Unlike previous rounds, this time we focused heavily on the prospects of forming such a security architecture in the European zone and in the zone adjacent to the current conflict, which would ensure the sustainability of a potential future agreement and change current trends — tension and escalation — to coexistence," Ryabkov said.Europe does not demonstrate slightest desire to show common sense on Ukraine today, Russian Ryabkov said.Europeans who insist on participating in the negotiation process on Ukraine feel discriminated, the diplomat said."The involvement of the Europeans in the negotiation process may, by and large, mean a rollback and disruption of efforts, which so far can be described as not useless and carrying a certain positive charge," Ryabkov said.The participants of the Abu Dhabi meeting discussed the entire agenda on Ukraine, all the tools suitable for finding solutions were used, Sergey Ryabkov said.Trilateral talks between Russia, the United States, and Ukraine took place in Abu Dhabi from November 10-11. A source within the negotiating team told Sputnik that the talks were aimed at discussing key aspects of shaping a new continental security architecture. The settlement of the situation in Ukraine is just one item within a broader, comprehensive discussion, the source said.
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sergey ryabkov, russia, abu dhabi, ukraine, us, peace negotiations, negotiating process
Russia's Deputy FM on Abu Dhabi Talks: Political Will Can Help Build Something Functional
ABU DHABI (Sputnik) - It is possible to build something functional if there is political will, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday, commenting on the results of the Abu Dhabi meeting.
"I think it is possible to build something that would be functional, without illusions about what is achievable, and at the same time avoid uncontrolled escalation, taking into account yesterday's discussions and the day before yesterday, if there is proper political will," Ryabkov told Russian media.
At the same time, it is wrong to talk about restoring trust between the parties after the Abu Dhabi talks now, the diplomat added.
Ryabkov also said that there is a basis for further work following the negotiations.
"Basically, there is a basis for further work," he told reporters after the talks.
The issue of building a security architecture that would ensure the sustainability of a potential agreement was discussed in Abu Dhabi, Sergey Ryabkov said.
"Unlike previous rounds, this time we focused heavily on the prospects of forming such a security architecture in the European zone and in the zone adjacent to the current conflict, which would ensure the sustainability of a potential future agreement and change current trends — tension and escalation — to coexistence," Ryabkov said.
Europe does not demonstrate slightest desire to show common sense on Ukraine today, Russian Ryabkov said.
"Their [US special representatives'] next task is to reason with their wards, in which I include my European colleagues, who are not showing the slightest desire to show common sense today," Ryabkov said.
Europeans who insist on participating in the negotiation process on Ukraine feel discriminated, the diplomat said.
"The involvement of the Europeans in the negotiation process may, by and large, mean a rollback and disruption of efforts, which so far can be described as not useless and carrying a certain positive charge," Ryabkov said.
The participants of the Abu Dhabi meeting discussed the entire agenda on Ukraine, all the tools suitable for finding solutions were used, Sergey Ryabkov said.
"The content of the negotiations is not subject to disclosure. I want to say that the entire agenda was worked out in great detail in various formats during meetings and bilateral meetings between the delegations, in narrow formats, at plenary meetings. Everything was there. All the tools suitable for finding solutions have been used. There should be no doubt about this," Ryabkov said, when asked whether territorial issues were discussed at the meeting on Wednesday.
Trilateral talks between Russia, the United States, and Ukraine took place in Abu Dhabi from November 10-11
. A source within the negotiating team told Sputnik that the talks were aimed at discussing key aspects of shaping a new continental security architecture. The settlement of the situation in Ukraine is just one item within a broader, comprehensive discussion, the source said.