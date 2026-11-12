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Trump Threatens to Double Tariffs on Mexico Over Migrant Caravans
Trump Threatens to Double Tariffs on Mexico Over Migrant Caravans
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump on Thursday threatened to double tariffs on Mexico if the latter fails to stop migrant caravans heading toward the United States.
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On Wednesday, the newspaper Diario del Sur reported that a caravan of approximately 1,500 migrants had set off from the Mexican state of Chiapas toward the country's northern border, with participants hoping to reach the US following the Republicans' defeat in the midterms. The US leader added that Mexican authorities, the governor of the US state of Texas, and US border and immigration services have already been notified of his demand. On his inauguration day as the 47th president, Trump vowed to halt illegal immigration and initiate mass deportations. He also declared a nationwide state of emergency to address the US border crisis.
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Trump Threatens to Double Tariffs on Mexico Over Migrant Caravans
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump on Thursday threatened to double tariffs on Mexico if the latter fails to stop migrant caravans heading toward the United States.
On Wednesday, the newspaper Diario del Sur reported that a caravan of approximately 1,500 migrants had set off from the Mexican state of Chiapas toward the country's northern border, with participants hoping to reach the US following the Republicans' defeat in the midterms.
"Huge CARAVANS are forming and beginning their illegal march through Mexico … MEXICO MUST STOP THEM, NOW, and if they do not do so, the Tariffs on Mexico will be IMMEDIATELY DOUBLED," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
The US leader added that Mexican authorities
, the governor of the US state of Texas, and US border and immigration services have already been notified of his demand.
On his inauguration day as the 47th president, Trump vowed to halt illegal immigration and initiate mass deportations. He also declared a nationwide state of emergency to address the US border crisis.
2 February 2025, 07:39 GMT