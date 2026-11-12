https://sputnikglobe.com/20261112/vance-planning-to-hold-direct-talks-with-iranian-security-officials---reports-1125056359.html
Vance Planning to Hold Direct Talks With Iranian Security Officials - Reports
Vance Planning to Hold Direct Talks With Iranian Security Officials - Reports
Sputnik International
US Vice President JD Vance is considering direct negotiations with a high-ranking representative of Iran’s security services in an effort to bring the conflict to an end, The Wall Street Journal newspaper reported.
2026-11-12T07:10+0000
2026-11-12T07:10+0000
2026-11-12T07:10+0000
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In recent days, US President Donald Trump has signaled to his inner circle that he is prepared to entrust Vance with restarting the negotiation process and has granted him the necessary authority, though discussions regarding a potential in-person meeting remain in the preliminary stages, the report said on Wednesday. Vance openly identified the conflict with Iran as the primary reason for the Republican Party’s defeat in the November midterm elections. He emphasized that voters cast their ballots against the Republicans as a deliberate demand to end the war, curb rising prices, and prioritize the domestic interests of the United States. On February 28, the United States and Israel began conducting strikes against targets in Iran, to which the Iranian side responded with its own strikes. Although there is currently a lull in the conflict, it remains unresolved, and the risk of a resumption of hostilities persists.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261110/us-israeli-conflict-with-iran-may-affect-caspian-sea-security---csto-secretary-general-1125045816.html
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Vance Planning to Hold Direct Talks With Iranian Security Officials - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US Vice President JD Vance is considering direct negotiations with a high-ranking representative of Iran’s security services in an effort to bring the conflict to an end, US newspaper reported.
In recent days, US President Donald Trump has signaled to his inner circle that he is prepared to entrust Vance with restarting the negotiation process and has granted him the necessary authority, though discussions regarding a potential in-person meeting remain in the preliminary stages, the report said on Wednesday.
Vance openly identified the conflict with Iran as the primary reason for the Republican Party’s defeat in the November midterm elections. He emphasized that voters cast their ballots against the Republicans as a deliberate demand to end the war, curb rising prices, and prioritize the domestic interests of the United States.
On February 28, the United States and Israel began conducting strikes
against targets in Iran, to which the Iranian side responded with its own strikes. Although there is currently a lull in the conflict, it remains unresolved, and the risk of a resumption of hostilities persists.