https://sputnikglobe.com/20261112/west-ignores-information-about-torture-chambers-in-ukraine--russian-envoy-to-osce-1125056739.html

West Ignores Information About Torture Chambers in Ukraine – Russian Envoy to OSCE

West Ignores Information About Torture Chambers in Ukraine – Russian Envoy to OSCE

Sputnik International

Western members of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) are ignoring information about torture chambers in Ukraine, pretending they have not heard anything about them, Russian Permanent Representative to the OSCE Dmitry Polyanskiy told Sputnik.

2026-11-12T07:19+0000

2026-11-12T07:19+0000

2026-11-12T07:19+0000

world

ukraine

maria zakharova

rodion miroshnik

russia

kiev region

organization for security and cooperation in europe

osce

torture

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"Those few Western colleagues I've managed to talk to about this make big eyes and say they have not heard anything and do not know anything. And when I tell them the facts, they clearly feel uncomfortable. That is such an ostrich policy, but we will fight it," Polyanskiy said. Torture chambers have existed in Ukraine since 2014. Russian authorities have repeatedly drawn public attention to the issue. On November 2, a crowd gathered near a house in the village of Petropavlovskaya Borshchagovka in the Kiev Region. According to media reports, people, including a teenager, were held captive and physically assaulted in the basement of the house. Artem Dmytruk, a member of the Ukrainian parliament who had left the country, said that some of those detained in the torture chamber had been stabbed to death over the past month. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that there were many such detention facilities in Ukraine. Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik has repeatedly told Sputnik about secret prisons of the Ukrainian armed forces, where prisoners are tortured. Torture chambers and secret prisons were found in the cities of Avdeyevka and Mariupol in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), liberated by the Russian armed forces. There, civilians who disagree with the Ukrainian authorities actions were detained and subjected to violence.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261112/russia-will-call-on-osce-to-respond-to-reports-about-torture-chambers-in-ukraine---envoy-1125055577.html

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ukraine, maria zakharova, rodion miroshnik, russia, kiev region, organization for security and cooperation in europe, osce, torture