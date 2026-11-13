International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261113/china-calls-on-all-sides-to-avoid-escalation-in-middle-east-1125065573.html
China Calls on All Sides to Avoid Escalation in Middle East
China Calls on All Sides to Avoid Escalation in Middle East
Sputnik International
Beijing calls on all sides to abstain from actions that may lead to a further escalation of tensions in the Middle East, Chinese special envoy for the Middle East Zhai Jun said.
2026-11-13T07:12+0000
2026-11-13T07:12+0000
world
china
beijing
chinese foreign ministry
middle east
middle east conflict
middle east tension
yemen
red sea
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/14/1110488657_0:164:3040:1874_1920x0_80_0_0_d3164fa3e3d485d5b827accc9b54ce40.jpg
"China calls on all parties concerned to abstain from actions that may lead to escalation of tensions in the region, resolve disputes and arguments through dialogue and negotiations," he said. On Thursday, the Chinese diplomat held a meeting with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud in Riyadh. China maintains an unwavering position on deescalation of conflicts and sees dialogue as the only right way to resolve disputes, he said. The diplomat stressed that Chinese President Xi Jinping's initiatives outlined a path forward for securing peace and stability in the Middle East. The country will continue its efforts on reconciliation of the sides and cessation of hostilities, as well as restoring peace and security in the region.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261102/china-to-send-special-envoy-to-middle-east-in-november-to-promote-peace-1124989002.html
china
beijing
yemen
red sea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/14/1110488657_162:0:2878:2037_1920x0_80_0_0_f9a1a54c30f4874cc257c21717bf01c9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
china, beijing, chinese foreign ministry, middle east, middle east conflict, middle east tension, yemen, red sea
china, beijing, chinese foreign ministry, middle east, middle east conflict, middle east tension, yemen, red sea

China Calls on All Sides to Avoid Escalation in Middle East

07:12 GMT 13.11.2026
© Sputnik / Anna Ratkoglo / Go to the mediabankA view shows Chinese national flags in a street of an old neighbourhood as the city prepares for the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in Beijing
A view shows Chinese national flags in a street of an old neighbourhood as the city prepares for the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in Beijing - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.11.2026
© Sputnik / Anna Ratkoglo
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Beijing calls on all sides to abstain from actions that may lead to a further escalation of tensions in the Middle East, Chinese special envoy for the Middle East Zhai Jun said.
"China calls on all parties concerned to abstain from actions that may lead to escalation of tensions in the region, resolve disputes and arguments through dialogue and negotiations," he said.
On Thursday, the Chinese diplomat held a meeting with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud in Riyadh.
"Currently, the situation in Yemen and in the Red Sea is escalating, which further undermines security and development in the region," Zhai was quoted as saying by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.
China maintains an unwavering position on deescalation of conflicts and sees dialogue as the only right way to resolve disputes, he said.
The diplomat stressed that Chinese President Xi Jinping's initiatives outlined a path forward for securing peace and stability in the Middle East. The country will continue its efforts on reconciliation of the sides and cessation of hostilities, as well as restoring peace and security in the region.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry's building in Beijing - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.11.2026
World
China to Send Special Envoy to Middle East in November to Promote Peace
2 November, 12:59 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала