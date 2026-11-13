https://sputnikglobe.com/20261113/china-calls-on-all-sides-to-avoid-escalation-in-middle-east-1125065573.html
China Calls on All Sides to Avoid Escalation in Middle East
China Calls on All Sides to Avoid Escalation in Middle East
Sputnik International
Beijing calls on all sides to abstain from actions that may lead to a further escalation of tensions in the Middle East, Chinese special envoy for the Middle East Zhai Jun said.
2026-11-13T07:12+0000
2026-11-13T07:12+0000
2026-11-13T07:12+0000
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"China calls on all parties concerned to abstain from actions that may lead to escalation of tensions in the region, resolve disputes and arguments through dialogue and negotiations," he said. On Thursday, the Chinese diplomat held a meeting with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud in Riyadh. China maintains an unwavering position on deescalation of conflicts and sees dialogue as the only right way to resolve disputes, he said. The diplomat stressed that Chinese President Xi Jinping's initiatives outlined a path forward for securing peace and stability in the Middle East. The country will continue its efforts on reconciliation of the sides and cessation of hostilities, as well as restoring peace and security in the region.
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china, beijing, chinese foreign ministry, middle east, middle east conflict, middle east tension, yemen, red sea
China Calls on All Sides to Avoid Escalation in Middle East
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Beijing calls on all sides to abstain from actions that may lead to a further escalation of tensions in the Middle East, Chinese special envoy for the Middle East Zhai Jun said.
"China calls on all parties concerned to abstain from actions that may lead to escalation of tensions in the region, resolve disputes and arguments through dialogue and negotiations," he said.
On Thursday, the Chinese diplomat held a meeting with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud in Riyadh.
"Currently, the situation in Yemen and in the Red Sea is escalating, which further undermines security and development in the region," Zhai was quoted as saying by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.
China maintains an unwavering position on deescalation of conflicts and sees dialogue as the only right way to resolve disputes, he said.
The diplomat stressed that Chinese President Xi Jinping's initiatives outlined a path forward for securing peace and stability in the Middle East
. The country will continue its efforts on reconciliation of the sides and cessation of hostilities, as well as restoring peace and security in the region.