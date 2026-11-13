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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261113/disrupted-starshield-operations-derail-all-missions-of-ukrainian-armed-forces---reports-1125066263.html
Disrupted Starshield Operations Derail All Missions of Ukrainian Armed Forces - Reports
Disrupted Starshield Operations Derail All Missions of Ukrainian Armed Forces - Reports
Sputnik International
Disruptions in operations of the Starshield satellite communications network over Ukraine have derailed all missions of the Ukrainian armed forces, Axios reported, citing a Ukrainian official.
2026-11-13T07:27+0000
2026-11-13T07:27+0000
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"On the first day there were 10% limitations, on the second day 50%, and today 100% of the missions fail because of restrictions," the Ukrainian official said on Thursday, as quoted by Axios. SpaceX reportedly denied renewed accusations by Ukraine that Starshield services were being restricted. On Thursday, Volodymyr Zelensky said that the operations of Starlink's military version over Ukraine had been disrupted for several days. In mid-October, Zelensky said that the Starlink satellite communications terminals were operating with limitations. He later said that Starlink and Starshield functionality had been restored in Ukraine and the systems were operating at the speeds required by the Ukrainian armed forces. US tech entrepreneur Elon Musk's SpaceX provides the Starlink satellite internet, which is used, among other things, by the Ukrainian military for communications. Starshield is intended for US government and military use. It envisages the use of satellites for secure communications, surveillance and intelligence data transmission.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261019/rubio-declines-to-comment-on-ukraines-desire-to-use-starshield-for-strikes-on-russia-1124902790.html
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Disrupted Starshield Operations Derail All Missions of Ukrainian Armed Forces - Reports

07:27 GMT 13.11.2026
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Starlink, SpaceX, Elon Musk - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.11.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Disruptions in operations of the Starshield satellite communications network over Ukraine have derailed all missions of the Ukrainian armed forces, Axios reported, citing a Ukrainian official.
"On the first day there were 10% limitations, on the second day 50%, and today 100% of the missions fail because of restrictions," the Ukrainian official said on Thursday, as quoted by Axios.
SpaceX reportedly denied renewed accusations by Ukraine that Starshield services were being restricted.
On Thursday, Volodymyr Zelensky said that the operations of Starlink's military version over Ukraine had been disrupted for several days.
In mid-October, Zelensky said that the Starlink satellite communications terminals were operating with limitations. He later said that Starlink and Starshield functionality had been restored in Ukraine and the systems were operating at the speeds required by the Ukrainian armed forces.
US tech entrepreneur Elon Musk's SpaceX provides the Starlink satellite internet, which is used, among other things, by the Ukrainian military for communications. Starshield is intended for US government and military use. It envisages the use of satellites for secure communications, surveillance and intelligence data transmission.
Surveillance Satellite - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.10.2026
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Rubio Declines to Comment on Ukraine's Desire to Use Starshield for Strikes on Russia
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