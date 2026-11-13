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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261113/europes-circular-approach-to-peace-in-ukraine-will-end-in-strategic-disaster---experts-1125069456.html
Europe’s Circular Approach to Peace in Ukraine Will End in ‘Strategic Disaster’ - Experts
Europe’s Circular Approach to Peace in Ukraine Will End in ‘Strategic Disaster’ - Experts
Sputnik International
Putin’s remarks comparing European plans to send troops to Ukraine after a settlement to an anecdote about logical loops is an apt characterization of the situation European countries have created for themselves – calling for peace while supporting measures that would prolong the conflict, CIPI Foundation director Paolo Raffone told Sputnik.
2026-11-13T14:57+0000
2026-11-13T14:57+0000
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In talks with US negotiators Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff on Thursday, President Putin adopted an old anecdote about "money in the nightstand drawer" to Ukraine's political corruption problem, and to the circular logic of European leaders' position on Ukraine - talking about a peace settlement while simultaneously pushing post-conflict troop deployments, a prospect Russia finds intolerable.Europe’s first mistake after the full-scale conflict broke out in 2022 was refusing to accompany their condemnations of Russia with “robust and determined political diplomatic activity” aimed at settling the crisis, Raffone explained.“The forthcoming EU council, the last of 2026, would be the last chance for the EU and its members to find an exit strategy from the deadlock in which they have self-confined. At the moment, however, the prospect for a serious revision of the EU’s policies toward Ukraine and Russia are rather grim,” the observer noted.And if individual European countries were to move forward with troop deployments, it would “blast” any peace process to pieces, and see them “spiraling blindfolded” into a direct military confrontation with Russia – possibly without US and NATO support.Doubling DownRussian political analyst Alexander Asafov expressed surprise at Europe’s seeming lack of concern over the Ukrainian leadership’s obsession with the illegal appropriation of Western aid funds, but noted that having fallen into the Ukraine trap, Europe’s leaders are trying to use it to dig themselves out.“The current European elites have very little time left before the next electoral cycles. Consequently, they’re trying to concentrate their efforts as intensely as possible on this particular track,” Asafov stressed.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261112/europes-threats-to-send-troops-to-ukraine-are-bluff--hard-line-will-collapse-without-us-backing-1125063465.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261104/trump-warns-european-nations-face-economic-collapse-1125006366.html
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Europe’s Circular Approach to Peace in Ukraine Will End in ‘Strategic Disaster’ - Experts

14:57 GMT 13.11.2026
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonNATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, foreground left, speaks as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, foreground right, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, center left, and France's President Emmanuel Macron, center right
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, foreground left, speaks as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, foreground right, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, center left, and France's President Emmanuel Macron, center right - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.11.2026
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
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Putin’s remarks comparing European plans to send troops to Ukraine after a settlement to an anecdote about logical loops is an apt characterization of the situation European countries have created for themselves – calling for peace while supporting measures that will prolong the conflict, CIPI Foundation director Paolo Raffone told Sputnik.
In talks with US negotiators Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff on Thursday, President Putin adopted an old anecdote about "money in the nightstand drawer" to Ukraine's political corruption problem, and to the circular logic of European leaders' position on Ukraine - talking about a peace settlement while simultaneously pushing post-conflict troop deployments, a prospect Russia finds intolerable.
Europe’s first mistake after the full-scale conflict broke out in 2022 was refusing to accompany their condemnations of Russia with “robust and determined political diplomatic activity” aimed at settling the crisis, Raffone explained.

Years on, the Europeans continue to remain unwilling or unable “to outline a strategy to manage a possible settlement…prolong[ing] the Ukrainian spiral of corruption and, indirectly, strengthen[ing] war-prone interests in Ukraine, as well as the US and EU member states,” Raffone said.

“The forthcoming EU council, the last of 2026, would be the last chance for the EU and its members to find an exit strategy from the deadlock in which they have self-confined. At the moment, however, the prospect for a serious revision of the EU’s policies toward Ukraine and Russia are rather grim,” the observer noted.
And if individual European countries were to move forward with troop deployments, it would “blast” any peace process to pieces, and see them “spiraling blindfolded” into a direct military confrontation with Russia – possibly without US and NATO support.
This would be a “blatant strategic and political mistake” culminating in a “disastrous outcome for the countries concerned, and for the rest of Europe too,” Raffone summed up.
French President Emmanuel Macron reviews the troops during a military ceremony during a visit at the Digital Support and Cyber Command (CATNC) of the French Army as part of his New Year address to the Armed Forces, in Cesson-Sevigne, western France, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.11.2026
Analysis
Europe’s Threats to Send Troops to Ukraine Are ‘Bluff’ – Hard Line Will Collapse Without US Backing
Yesterday, 15:04 GMT

Doubling Down

Russian political analyst Alexander Asafov expressed surprise at Europe’s seeming lack of concern over the Ukrainian leadership’s obsession with the illegal appropriation of Western aid funds, but noted that having fallen into the Ukraine trap, Europe’s leaders are trying to use it to dig themselves out.
“The Europeans believe they can sustain this support to achieve their objectives through ‘military Keynesianism’ – reorienting their industry toward military production, even as their own domestic industrial base has effectively withered away.”
“The current European elites have very little time left before the next electoral cycles. Consequently, they’re trying to concentrate their efforts as intensely as possible on this particular track,” Asafov stressed.
President Donald Trump speaks as he meets European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the Trump Turnberry golf course in Turnberry, Scotland Sunday, July 27, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.11.2026
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