https://sputnikglobe.com/20261113/europes-circular-approach-to-peace-in-ukraine-will-end-in-strategic-disaster---experts-1125069456.html

Europe’s Circular Approach to Peace in Ukraine Will End in ‘Strategic Disaster’ - Experts

Europe’s Circular Approach to Peace in Ukraine Will End in ‘Strategic Disaster’ - Experts

Sputnik International

Putin’s remarks comparing European plans to send troops to Ukraine after a settlement to an anecdote about logical loops is an apt characterization of the situation European countries have created for themselves – calling for peace while supporting measures that would prolong the conflict, CIPI Foundation director Paolo Raffone told Sputnik.

2026-11-13T14:57+0000

2026-11-13T14:57+0000

2026-11-13T14:57+0000

analysis

vladimir putin

ukraine

russia

european union (eu)

nato

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In talks with US negotiators Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff on Thursday, President Putin adopted an old anecdote about "money in the nightstand drawer" to Ukraine's political corruption problem, and to the circular logic of European leaders' position on Ukraine - talking about a peace settlement while simultaneously pushing post-conflict troop deployments, a prospect Russia finds intolerable.Europe’s first mistake after the full-scale conflict broke out in 2022 was refusing to accompany their condemnations of Russia with “robust and determined political diplomatic activity” aimed at settling the crisis, Raffone explained.“The forthcoming EU council, the last of 2026, would be the last chance for the EU and its members to find an exit strategy from the deadlock in which they have self-confined. At the moment, however, the prospect for a serious revision of the EU’s policies toward Ukraine and Russia are rather grim,” the observer noted.And if individual European countries were to move forward with troop deployments, it would “blast” any peace process to pieces, and see them “spiraling blindfolded” into a direct military confrontation with Russia – possibly without US and NATO support.Doubling DownRussian political analyst Alexander Asafov expressed surprise at Europe’s seeming lack of concern over the Ukrainian leadership’s obsession with the illegal appropriation of Western aid funds, but noted that having fallen into the Ukraine trap, Europe’s leaders are trying to use it to dig themselves out.“The current European elites have very little time left before the next electoral cycles. Consequently, they’re trying to concentrate their efforts as intensely as possible on this particular track,” Asafov stressed.

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vladimir putin, ukraine, russia, european union (eu), nato